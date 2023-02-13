Minecraft: Top 5 Banner Designs for Your House/Castlle!

This article will look at 5 of the best Minecraft Banner Designs that are going to light up and give a distinct look to your house.

The best decorations in Minecraft are Banners; they have multiple colors, customization options, and more! However, choosing one design out of thousands is a mammoth task. That is why, we are compiling a list of 5 of the coolest, most colorful banner designs so it’s an easy decision for you.

5 of the Coolest Minecraft Banner Designs in Update 1.20!

#5 – Snow Dragon

A white-colored dragon soaring on your banner is all you need to put fear inside the heart of your enemies. This is also a tribute to the Ender Dragon. The code for the dragon is below.

Code:

/give @p minecraft:black_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Pattern:sc,Color:0},{Pattern:bri,Color:15},{Pattern:flo,Color:3},{Pattern:flo,Color:0},{Pattern:tt,Color:15},{Pattern:gru,Color:0}]}} 1

#4 – Templar Cross

Are you a fan of medieval times? Or better yet, Assassin’s Creed? Then pay tribute to either with this Templar Cross banner hanging outside your domain that signals your enemies to not pick a fight.

Code:

/give @p minecraft:red_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Pattern:cr,Color:0},{Pattern:sc,Color:14},{Pattern:bo,Color:0},{Pattern:bo,Color:0}]}} 1

#3 – Pirate Flag

We can hear the theme playing; can you too? Pay tribute to the legendary Jack Sparrow with this Pirate Flag. With crossed bones and a big skull in the middle, put this on your fortress to send the outsiders a message.

Code:

/give @p minecraft:black_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Pattern:cr,Color:7},{Pattern:flo,Color:8},{Pattern:sku,Color:0}]}} 1

#2 – Zelda’s Eye of Truth

If you are a Zelda fan, then there is no banner better than this one. The eye of truth will be the final deciding factor on who’s worthy of entering your domain. Not to mention the purple and black palette really makes the banner pop.

Code: