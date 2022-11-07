How to Win Eco Rounds in Valorant

Today, we will look at how you can win eco rounds more often in Valorant. It becomes easy if you have a proper team, though.

Valorant is a game in which managing economy matters more than aim and crosshair placement. How will you win rounds if you do not have proper weapons? But in rare instances, people win eco rounds. Sometimes, it is purely out of luck, skill, or teamwork.

Winning those ‘Thrifty’ rounds is very important since they influence the economy for both sides. Therefore, today we will look at how you can easily win Eco rounds.

Note: This tutorial will be for the ones that are on Pistols, i.e., the ones competing for the Thrifty win, rather than the ones who are on the buy.

How to Win More Eco Rounds

1. Pick a Corner with a Shorty

Okay, We know this is the wrong way to go about things, but you are at a disadvantage. You have to take your chances. Especially if you are a duelist or a Chamber, someone who can get away after getting a kill. If you are on the defense, sitting with a shorty in a corner no one expects to be has a good surprise advantage.

2. Stick with the Team

This is a no-brainer. OpTic has won countless eco rounds by sticking with each other and creating double-firing lines. Learning from one of the greatest former teams has an advantage; trading kills and damaging the enemy team’s economy should be the goal.

However, we are talking about winning here; that is why a classic and a teammate are good defenses in almost any eco round.

3. Shock the Enemy

Rush fast or play it down to the wire. The choice is yours but make sure the enemy does not expect you to play a certain way. Most likely, the enemy will tend to get aggressive, and they will fall right into your shorty-laden hands.

4. Invest in One Member

This is optional, but if you are ‘raid-boss’ a duelist or a Chamber, it might help you win that round. However, your duelist has to be the most skilled team member, which is very unlikely to happen, especially in public matches.

