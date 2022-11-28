In Plain Sight God of War Ragnarok Mission Guide: Get the Eir’s Armament Amulet

The In Plain Sight mission in God of War Ragnarok is a little difficult. This article will solve some of the problems you might have.

This mission is set in Vanaheim and is accessible after you open some hidden areas in the realm. This mission gives you one-third of Hunter’s Brands. You can get the Hunter’s Armor Set when you collect all three. So if you are an armor collector, these missions are critical. Let us look at what you get from this mission and what you need to do.

In Plain Sight God of War Ragnarok: Rewards and Walkthrough

You will get 3000 Kratos XP, 750 Atreus XP, and 1 Hunter’s Brand by completing the In Plain Sight mission in God of War Ragnarok. In addition, you also get the Eir’s Armament Amulet Enchantment which gives Kratos a high chance to activate a health burst upon a successful Runic Attack.

Note: You should complete the Scents of Survival mission to start this Favor.

Go to The Plains and Interact with the Corpse present there. Atreus remarks that a Soul Eater might be responsible for this. When you continue on the path, you will see another Corpse. Crossing the water afterward will also present you with another Corpse. However, you will also see rocks covered in rune markings. This is the Soul Eater. Awaken it and fight it.

The Ice Beam it fires while opening its mouth is the best time to deal tons of Runic Damage. There will be two rounds of the fight, not just one. In addition, if you haven’t completed the Dragon Hunt locally, a Dragon could also jump in. That is why make sure to clear up the surrounding quests first. After defeating the Soul Eater, a few Nightmares will spawn; you won’t have a problem with those. Collect the dropped loot after defeating them, and you are done!

