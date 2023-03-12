Is The Finals Coming to Console? Find out Everything You Need to Know

The Finals is a new FPS Sandbox similar to Overwatch and Battlefield. It is in its beta phase right now with lots of players and streamers singing praises about the game’s playability. The game is seamless, with a few bugs here and there. It is available for the PC right now since it is only in its beta phase. Will it release for the consoles? The answer is Yes. It will release for the advanced platforms whenever the release date draws near.

The gameplay indicates that is further along in development than we originally thought. however, we have only seen gameplay for the PC version so far.

Is The Finals Coming to Console? When?

The Finals will come to consoles eventually when it releases. For now, it is only out for PC. There are a limited number of beta codes that are distributed among players to test it. One can download the beta codes through Steam. However, there is no guarantee of receiving it. If the game ends up releasing towards the end of the year, which is likely, we can see it coming to consoles.

It will pretty much have the same content as the PC version. We do not know many details about the game except that it is an FPS and has elements similar to other sandbox and arena shooters, It has many game modes and the movement system is fluid. The cons are the hit detection and a variety of bugs. The developers are gathering feedback and improving the game as we speak.

We might see a gameplay test or beta for the game for consoles around the Summer of this year. We can only speculate. If the developers end up releasing the game for all platforms at the same time, then it has the potential of being one of the best FPS games of the year.

Embark Studios is the developer and it seems to be their debut project. It reminds us of Team Fortress and if it is possible, we highly recommend you check the game out for yourself! You can find the beta codes by requesting access from Steam, we have given the exact link to the page above. For more The Finals news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

