The M4 Class Loadout Swagg Runs to Drop 30+ Kills in Warzone 2!

This Warzone 2 class loadout complements the M4’s steadfast vertical recoil and ensures optimum TTK with decent control. Details below!

Swagg uploads a lot of WZ2 gameplays showcasing his class setups. However, what is significant about this video is that he drops 32 Kills playing the M4 like an SMG. M4 is known for its no-nonsense and easy-to-control recoil pattern. Its fire rate resembles that of the SMGs a lot. Therefore, we will take a look at the M4 loadout by Swagg that got him the win in the battle royale.

Also Read: $350M G2 Esports Co-Founder Carlos Rodríguez Speaks Out After Stepping Down Due to Andrew Tate Controversy

The Swagg Loadout that Makes the M4 Perform like an SMG in Warzone 2

M4 Attachments

Underbarrel : Ftac Ripper 56

: Ftac Ripper 56 Magazine : 45 Round mag

: 45 Round mag Barrel: 419mm EXE

419mm EXE Laser : FSS OLE-V

: FSS OLE-V Stock: Demo D50 Buffer Tube

The M4 does not need much to truly shine in the game. However it needs a little boost in mobility to make sure it rivals the useable SMGs. We are going to optimize this loadout for handling, so you can be the first person to ADS in the gunfight. Therefore, the first attachment we will use is the Ftac Ripper 56 which gives us aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy and recoil stabilization.

To complement the stable gun, we are going to equip the 45 Round Mag so we can shoot at multiple enemies without having to reload after every kill. If you are accurate enough, you can easily take down two to three enemies with one single clip. The next attachment is the bread and butter of this class. The 419mm EXE Barrel is going to increase our effective damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy.

The fourth attachment is the FSS OLE-V Laser. This one is going to give us a much needed increase in sprint-to-fire speed, aiming stability and ADS speed. The last attachment will be a Demo D50 Buffer Tube Stock. This attachment increases the movement speed of the weapon along with hip-fire recoil control, ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

Those are all the attachments for the gun. The perk package and grenade choices will depend on your playstyle but make sure you change them based on this gun’s capability. This setup makes the gun a CQC gun, so make sure you have flashbangs or drill charges to flush out corners. Follow Swagg on YouTube for great Warzone 2 content and as always, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Part 2 launching March 16