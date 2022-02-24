JasonR Tweets in response to Sexism allegations against him

Recently, many women have come forward with allegations against JasonR of being sexist while streaming and playing VALORANT.

JasonR was slammed of being sexist over Twitter. He was accused of muting or dodging games as soon as he knew there is a girl on the team. Clips of him pretending that his game crashed when in reality he Alt+F4’ed have also surfaced.

This is not a recent accusation as he had even banned all females from his Twitch chat in 2018. Most fans are divided on these allegations as many blame his controlling wife. Whereas other people talk about how he is straight-up sexist and misogynist.

JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved… not the first time this has been brought up either. pic.twitter.com/RsRzctY50Y — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 22, 2022

JasonR responds to Sexism allegations

JasonR was not even slightly amused with these accusations and allegations. He took to Twitter to express his discontent and frustration with these allegations. Firstly, he mentions his stream and tweets, “If u don’t interact with me on my stream today ur fucking banned”. You can understand his anger immediately.

if u dont interact with me on my stream today ur fucking banned — JASONR (@JasonRuchelski) February 23, 2022

Three hours later, he tweets again regarding the hate his wife has received. He even points out the hypocrisy of some women who preach equality but are targeting his wife. He mentions how organizations are supporting women by “bashing” his wife.

the same women preaching equality are condoning hatred on my wife with videos/tweets/tiktoks and are being supported doing it. Say whatever you want about me but explain how this makes sense? — JASONR (@JasonRuchelski) February 23, 2022

Another two hours pass and he tweets about his “1000 VODs” of playing with women in unrated and ranked games. He goes on to call out Cloud 9 Blue, Shopify Rebels, and TSM for supporting women making these accusations and bashing his wife over the internet.

Also- lets not talk about the vods of me playing with girls in unrated and ranked ON stream with 1000s of people watching me keep fucking bashing my wife for nothing great showing here of women equality @cloud9 and @ShopifyRebels @TSM and others – people hurt themselves over this — JASONR (@JasonRuchelski) February 23, 2022

