Joe Rogan Reacts to Insane $100,000,000 Price Tag for Space Flight Offered by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin

Joe Rogan is a name for most MMA fans that is synonymous with the UFC. However, for the wider world, Rogan is the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world. On his podcast, Rogan invites a variety of guests that discuss any and every topic under the sun. While this has landed him in hot water multiple times, it is also what makes Rogan’s podcast unique.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC analyst sat down with stand up comedian Ralph Barbosa. While discussing issues in the world right now, the two men stumbled upon the topic of space flight. While speaking of the same, Rogan went down the rabbit hole of discovering prices for the same. The 56-year-old was mind blown to find out the cost of a suborbital flight offered by Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin. In the podcast he said,

“I think you can already get into space for that amount of cheddar. I think you can get into space for like 250. For suborbital flights, Blue Origin typically charges around $200,000-$300,000 per person… for those looking to go into orbit, Blue Origin’s orbital launch services range from $50 million to $100 million per person. Yo that is a giant difference.”

Spaceflight that reaches space but is unable to complete an orbital round around a celestial body, such the Earth, or reach a high enough velocity (orbital speed) to stay in orbit is referred to as a suborbital flight. Rogan clearly was surprised about Blue Origin’s $50-100 million price for orbital launch services.

With that said, Rogan has gained a lot of popularity through his podcast and has went on to become a pioneer of the podcasting industry.

Joe Rogan signed a big money deal with Spotify a few years ago

In today’s day and age, podcasts have become a mainstream source of information for most people. However, that was not the case a decade ago. Rogan was one of the first people to get into podcasts. What initially started out as a fun conversation between friends is now a 9-figure business for Rogan and his team.

A few years ago, Rogan signed an exclusive deal with Spotify for his podcasts. It is now estimated that Rogan has earned in excess of $200 million over the course of the deal. Ever since his deal with the streaming giant, Rogan and his podcast have grown from strength to strength. The frequency of the podcast has remained the same and Rogan has managed to get on some of the biggest names in the world for a conversation on different topics.