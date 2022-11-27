Kai Cenat Net Worth 2022: How much is The twitch streamer with the most active subs worth?

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular faces on Twitch. With over 86,661 active subscribers, he is the most subscribed streamer. The 20-year-old streamer is also very popular on YouTube with over 3.1 million subscribers. Besides being a streamer, he is also a rapper with possible collaborations in line with Grammy Award Winner Lil Baby.

This article will give a breakdown of Kai Cenat’s Net Worth in 2022, brand deals, endorsements, and more.

Kai Cenat Net Worth 2022: How much is he worth?

Kai Cenat has been an internet personality since 2018 and has since posted videos doing pranks, vlogs, and related to gaming. His streams mostly include playing multiplayer games like Warzone 2 with fellow content creators and streamers like xQc.

According to Net Worth Spot, Kai Cenat’s net worth is upwards of $1.82 million and is expected to grow further as his paid subscribers increase.

How much does Kai Cenat make from Twitch?

Twitch charges $4.99 per month for a Tier 1 gifted sub. Tier 2 and Tier 3 subs have to pay $9.99 and $24.99, respectively. These subscriptions come with perks that the paid viewer can avail. Each streamer can decide what kind of perks they want to give their audience. As of November 2022, Kai has a total of 86,661 subs.

Considering that Kai Cenat has over 86k subs, which includes his prime members and different tier members, he makes about $500k from just that. However, Twitch takes 50 percent of the revenue. While this cut might look huge, it was not widely welcomed by many who thought Twitch was being unfair to their top streamers.

This is just his income from one platform. On YouTube, where he posts vlogs, pranks, and other interesting stuff, he gets millions of views, as well. One of his most-watched videos has been Living With SPEED For 24 Hours and has over 5.4 million views.

LIVING WITH SPEED FOR 24HOURS🔥NEW VIDEO UP pic.twitter.com/rXcVSzCu1M — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) October 27, 2022

As of today, he stands as the most subbed English-speaking streamer with 86,661 subscribers. He recently overtook Casimito who has 139,203 subscribers and streams in Portuguese. xQc is the second most subscribed Twitch streamer with 80,118 subscribers.

