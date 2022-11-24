Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 Class Loadout: Best in Class SMG with Deadly Attachments

The Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 has a high fire rate with moderate recoil. This setup will aim to better the weapon for close-quarters combat.

The Lachmann Sub looks hauntingly similar to the MP5, which is why many old-school players prefer it to other SMGs. That being said, this weapon is better for people who want a run-and-gun play style. It is better when you are on the move; this loadout amplifies the ability to take duels and win successfully.

To unlock this weapon, you will need to get the Lachman 556 to level 12. To get the Lachmann, you will need the Lachmann battle rifle, which unlocks at Level 16. Get that to Level 13 to get the Assault Rifle, and then proceed to unlock the SMG. Let us look at the class loadout.

Lachmann Sub Warzone 2: Deadly at Close Range

First, we will equip the L38 Falcon 226MM. This attachment increases the gun’s mobility and gives it an ADS Speed increase. It is a necessary attachment if you are prone to running into buildings for solo gunfights. For the Underbbarrel, we will put a Lockgrip Precision-40, drastically reducing the recoil. The recoil compensates for the gun’s fire rate and mobility. However, it is controllable.

We will put an SZ Mini Optic to help us see clearly. The iron sights for this gun might not appeal to most players. Putting an SZ Mini will help clear out the iron sights and make it easier to aim. With the Lachmann TCG-10 Grip, we aim to get more control over the gun by reducing its recoil. This will make it easier to take gunfights and reduce your chances of you missing shots. The last attachment is the LM Stockless Mod which increases control to hipfire and gives a faster sprint to fire and ADS Speed.

For the Secondary Weapon, any gun that deals with long-range combat, like the M4 or the Victus XMR, is a good choice. This will let you take long engagements without getting shy of range.

