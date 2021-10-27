ESports

LOL Worlds Pick’em 2021: What is the status of the League of Legends hosted online competition?

ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"I'm a hooper man, I don’t do all that fashion sh*t": Kevin Durant informs Nets teammate Bruce Brown about his priorities
Next Article
"This dude getting a $100M to sit at home, and I'm working like a dog down here for peanuts": Charles Barkley throws some shots at John Wall for sitting out games for the Houston Rockets 
E-Sports Latest News
LOL Worlds Pick’em 2021: What is the status of the League of Legends hosted online competition?

LOL Worlds 2021 Pick’em online competition is going strong and only a few perfect submissions…