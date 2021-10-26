Valorant Jett “Unintentional” Nerf finally gets patched, with a new update

With the latest patch, Valorant finally reverts the accidental Jett NERF. Where the weapon pull-out time got delayed after her Dash and Updraft cost increased.

Valorant is constantly providing the players with patches and changes to make the game seem fairer, and enjoyable by leveling the playing field. The latest patch Valorant introduced us to was the 3.08.

According to the patch notes, there were to be changes done to the agents and their abilities. But the players noticed that there was a slight change to everyone’s favourite Jett. Evidently, the weapon pull-out time after Jett’s dash or the Tailwind was a bit delayed. The cost of Jett’s Updraft also increased.

Jett’s weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it’s possible a fix won’t go out until Patch 3.09. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2021

Valorant Patches the Jett Nerf

Even though, this Jett nerf was an accident. The gaming community thought that this was a well-deserved nerf. With even Jett mains such as Tenz, saying that this seems like a decent nerf.

honestly if they leave jett this way I don’t mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) October 20, 2021

However, seeing that is nerf was unintentional. Valorant went ahead and fixed the bug before the release of patch 3.09 which will be the last patch for this Act.

Went ahead and fixed these Jett bugs for ya. https://t.co/GkMS37g2Ng — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 25, 2021

Now, with the new update released today, the weapon pull-out time is back to normal and the Updraft cost is reset to 150 credits. So people can not get back to insta-locking Jett in competitive.

Updraft is 150 Credits. pic.twitter.com/LKtFgF950o — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 25, 2021

Even though the community was content with the nerf, a lot of people are happy that their favorite agent is now fixed. But looking at all the support for the nerf, we have to wait and see if Riot decides to nerf Jett for real this time or not.