Lies of P Triumphant as an Upcoming Souls-Borne

This month, we all indulged in the plethora of games announced at recently held gaming events. Many titles are scheduled for the 2023 release that we’re all excited and thrilled about. Lies of P is particularly one of the games that seem to be very promising souls-borne considering its stunning gameplay reveal at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023.

For those unaware of what precisely a soul-borne genre is, a game featuring a combination of action, RPG, and dark fantasy elements along with mysterious storytelling is considered a soul-borne game. Set in the fictional world of Krat, Round8 Studios’ highly anticipated title has plenty to offer the players.

From interactive storytelling to stunning combat mechanics, Lies of P has the potential to completely redefine the soul-borne genre. In fact, a recent milestone has already placed it on track to become one of 2023’s biggest hits. Hence, let’s dive further into what makes Lies of P so destined for success.

Lies of P hit a mega milestone in the Demo phase

Recently, the title has surpassed a whopping 1 million downloads of its demo version ahead of the official release. Earlier today on Twitter, the devs made delighted the community with this announcement.

The developers expressed that it’s been their pleasure to have so many new players enjoy the game. Here’s what the caption says, “Lies of P reached 1 million demo downloads and it has been our pleasure to welcome so many new guests to Krat! The puppets have certainly been busy since your arrival. With the game’s official page link, the tweet further mentions that the title’s demo is available until June 27th.

That’s not all. Lies of P has also garnered a maximum viewership of a massive 170k on the popular streaming platform Twitch. Furthermore, it also made it among the top 3 trending topics on Twitter. Therefore, these milestones show how eager the community is to play this game.

Lies of P: Release date, supported platforms, and price

The game is scheduled to launch on September 19th, 2023, across various platforms. Speaking of, it’ll release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The title comes with a price tag of $59.99 for the standard edition, and $69.99 for the digital deluxe edition.

Also, check out the Lies of P gameplay reveal trailer announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.