Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023: Things You Might Have Missed During This Showcase

Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023: The continuation of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 held on June 11th further surprised us all with new announcements and extra insights into previously announced titles. No worries if you missed the extended event, as we have everything covered for you.

Unveiling detailed insight into titles such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Avowed, Towerborne, and more, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 left the fans overwhelmed. We can assume the extended event further boosted the community’s excitement to a whole new level with many exciting reveals.

Everyone is indeed excited to try many of the titles that Xbox has on its plate for us. So, let’s begin with everything announced at the extended event.

Major announcements at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The extended showcase event kicked off with a Phantom Liberty overview, giving us a walkthrough into the Black Market in the underbelly of Night City, Dogtown. This location in Dogtown offers players new mods that they won’t get anywhere else in the game. These advancements will allow players to gain new abilities such as the air dash, appearance disguise, and more.

Fans’ excitement went through the roof when Keanu Reeves, a.k.a. Johnny Silverhand, appeared at the show. The 58-year-old actor spoke about Dogtown, expressing how dangerous and rogue it is. Further, he opened up about the new upcoming characters, Colonel Hansen and Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed. The Phantom Liberty DLC arrives on September 26th, 2023.

Avowed

Avowed’s game director, Carrie Patel, gave a brief, in-depth insight into this upcoming title. Set in the fictional world of Eora, Avowed isn’t an open-world title, though it’ll offer players vast areas to explore. For the unwary, Eora is also featured in Obsidian’s previous titles, Pillars of Eternity, and its sequel, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire.

Although existing in the same universe, Avowed tells a different story. Hence, players don’t have to worry about being well-versed in Pillars of Eternity and its sequel. However, players who have played the old game will surely cross paths with Easter eggs, returning characters, and more in Avowed. Do check out the overview video. The title has a release window of 2024.

Towerborne

This upcoming fast-paced action-RPG adventure features co-operative play and a huge world to explore. Towerborne is set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction and players need to gather supplies, resources, and valuable items. Furthermore, players can upgrade their gear and their avatars using all the collected resources by bringing them all back to Belfry, their operation base. The title is set for release in 2024.

High on Knife

High on Knife is the upcoming DLC expansion for the first-person shooter title High on Life. Apart from some creepy visuals, the 45-second trailer doesn’t reveal much information. However, apparently, it seems like the DLC will offer players a horror experience. High on Knife DLC will arrive on Game Pass and Xbox consoles, but the developers at Squanch Games have yet to announce its release date.

The First Descendant

Arguably one of 2023’s most highly anticipated games, The First Descendant will soon get a cross-play beta from August 22nd–28th. This will allow players from various platforms to play together. With an expected release window of 2023, the title will debut on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The free-to-play, third-person shooter First Descendant is built on Unreal Engine 5. The game will offer players a wide range of characters/descendants to choose from, along with exciting customization options.

Lies of P

This extended gameplay reveal trailer is Round8 Studio’s final curtain call on fans’ queries about the upcoming action-role-playing adventure title. The 9-minute video introduces the fans to the title’s characteristics, weapons, gameplay, story, super immersive combat mechanics, and much more. Moreover, Lies of P offers interactive storytelling, meaning every choice and decision made by the player will shape their future accordingly. The game is ready to arrive on September 19th, 2023, and you can experience it today as the demo version is available.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

As announced previously at Games Showcase, Microsoft again gave a brief insight into the upcoming Flight Simulator and Dune crossover. In this presentation video, Microsoft’s major focus is on the Ornithopter, an air vehicle featured in the Dune movie. In fact, the 6-minute-long video also features Patrice Vermette, Dune’s production designer, showcasing a gigantic real-life ornithopter. It’s the same one used back in the movie, which was also an inspiration for the developers to create one in the game. Don’t forget to check out the above video. The crossover arrives on November 3, 2023.

Hellblade II

The developers, Ninja Theory, chose to showcase the title’s advanced motion capture tech instead of new gameplay footage. The latest behind-the-scenes video features the new state-of-the-art studio where the team shoots and captures the actors’ performances, including even the tiniest of their facial expressions. Eventually, this will help deliver a more realistic and impressive gaming experience to the players. The upcoming sequel to 2017’s Hellblade will launch in 2024.

Exoprimal

Exoprimal made its second appearance at the Xbox event, unveiling a brand new in-game mode, Savage Gauntlet, followed by Exosuit variants. Speaking of which, the titles offer players up to 10 Exosuits to choose from; each one is unique with a different weapon and characteristics.

Savage Gauntlet is a weekly PvE mission that compels players to finish their weekly missions as fast as possible because they will face competition from other players. With a release date of July 14th, 2023, once again, the devs initiate the second open beta test scheduled from June 15th to June 17th, 2023. Furthermore, the title launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Phasmophobia

The iconic paranormal horror title Phasmophobia is all set to officially debut on consoles on August 20th, 2023, via early access. With four-player co-op and crossplay support, players across the console and PC can hunt ghosts all together. That’s not all; the console version will have all the content, like seasonal events, weekly challenges, free content updates, and more.

33 Immortals

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 concluded with 33 Immortals, which is the only title that has already garnered Xbox’s CEO, Phil Spender’s attention. The Xbox boss himself played the title with 32 developers from Thunder Lotus Games on stage. As expected, the plan was to showcase the title’s whopping 33 players’ co-op feature. The entire gameplay seemed pretty fun, with all players scattered across the massive map, completing objectives. Watch the above video to get an insight into the game’s core mechanics. 33 Immortals will debut sometime in 2024.

Other reveals at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023

The Lamplighters League

Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon

Hi-Fi Rush

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

ID@Xbox Developer Accelerator Program

Go Mecha Ball

Lightyear Frontier

ID@Xbox

