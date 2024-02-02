“Man-Crush” Fernando Alonso Tipped to Join George Russell by Lewis Hamilton’s Former Teammate

Now that Lewis Hamilton’s future beyond 2024 lies away from Mercedes, fans of the Silver Arrows will be pondering about his replacement. Several names have come up to join George Russell in leading Mercedes’ future, but according to Hamilton’s former teammate, it should be two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Advertisement

Alonso, one of the most experienced drivers of all time, enjoyed a relatively successful year with Aston Martin in 2023. Still, it’s safe to say that any team that can guarantee him a race-winning car will have his attention. In a segment with Sky Sports, when asked about who can join Russell, Button said,

“Alonso- I mean, I have to say, I might have a man crush on my ex-teammate Fernando Alonso.”

Advertisement

Alonso and Button were teammates at McLaren during a painfully bad time for the Woking-based outfit. But they seem to have developed a good relationship, as evident by Button’s ‘man-crush’ comment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1753118759710003447?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Of course, Alonso joining would be big for both parties. But will a move materialize for the Spaniard, right after he committed his future to Aston Martin?

Can Fernando Alonso replace Lewis Hamilton?

Replacing Hamilton will be an excruciatingly difficult job for Mercedes. A driver who won six titles and 82 races with them, the gap left behind will be immeasurable. But, if there is anyone who can try and fill some of it, it has to be two-time champion – Alonso.

Alonso signed for Aston Martin in 2023, and stood on the podium eight times last season. He has another year on his contract, with the option of increasing it further. But will he stay with the team?

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1753130989054763178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alonso did get eight podiums, but what he is really chasing is his 33rd F1 race win and a potential third world title. At Aston Martin, both look unlikely at the moment, with the latter seeming borderline unachievable. Mercedes on the other hand, were making immense strides at the end of the 2023 campaign, which could give the Oviedo-born driver some hope.

If Toto Wolff an Co. approach Alonso, the Spaniard could surely jump over to Brackley, and rep the Silver Arrows’ colors for the remainder of his illustrious career.