Mercedes Mone, known as Sasha Banks to WWE fans, took to social media to share a sensuous picture of herself on the occasion of her birthday. The former WWE star can be seen sporting a different hair color than the one she made her NJPW debut in. Shot in Japan, the picture has wagged tongues because of her look and the skimpy outfits she’s donned. Many praised the WWE Grand Slam Champion for looking the way she did at her age, which should not be a surprise considering the time she puts into training and working out to be in the best shape she can.

Mercedes Mone shared the picture on all of her social media accounts to an overwhelmingly positive response from fans who reached out to her to wish her on her birthday. The Mandalorian actress has turned 31 today. You can see the picture and the reactions below.

Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, turns up the heat with sultry picture on her 31st birthday

pic.twitter.com/nX9i2CCgK0 — CM Punk never botched he made happy mistakes (@thetribalgeek) January 26, 2023

pic.twitter.com/Gi3Gko1cd3 — Scott Steiner out of context (@SteinerContext) January 26, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE CEO OF THE WOMEN’S DIVISION, MERCEDES MONÉ pic.twitter.com/ydN8U2IB8v — CEO Moné (@BANKS_TWT) January 26, 2023

You are taking your game, talent, look and opportunities #Nextlevel Happy Birthday! Congrats at all the success. God has truly favored you! 😎🙏 — Todd Bentley (@IamToddBentley) January 26, 2023

I wish I looked this good for 31 🥹 — XO (@XOpwns) January 26, 2023

Mercedes set to face Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship

As Sasha Banks, the Boss made huge strides in the WWE. She was part of several firsts and was a regular in the title picture, winning almost every women’s Championship available to her. She is among a select few women to have won all the existing Championships in the WWE main roster, alongside the NXT Women’s Championship. Furthermore, she is also one of only 5 women to have ever main evented WrestleMania.

Despite all her achievements, she was often booked inconsistently, which led to several disagreements with the management and eventually resulted in her parting ways with the WWE.

Just as predicted, Banks appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone, where she attacked fellow former WWE star Kairi to signal her intent to pursue the recently created IWGP Women’s Championship.

The two will have a go at each other at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18. The Event sold out shortly after, with just their match announced on the card.

Thank you! Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18! Watch LIVE in English on FITE!https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njbitv #njpw pic.twitter.com/xzQTIscwUC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2023

It will be interesting to see who triumphs in their match. While Kairi is still early in her reign, Mone is the obvious choice to hold the title if NJPW is hoping to break into the Western market. Regardless, however, the match is a highly anticipated bout, free from the clutches of WWE’s wrestling style, fans are eager to see what Mone has in store for them.

