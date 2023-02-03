Minecraft Farm Ideas You Should Try in Update 1.20!

Minecraft Farm Ideas will help you build something that is worth your time and extremely satisfying to pull off. Details below.

Acquiring and finding a way to make a food supply in the game is easy but time-consuming. In addition, aesthetics matter a lot in this game. We need to make a farm that screams creativity and fun. That is why today we will look at the top 5 Minecraft Farm builds you should try in Update 1.20!

Top 5 Minecraft Farm Ideas for the Newest 1.20 Update!

#5 – Fully Automatic Crop Farm

This farm by Mysticat is simple and effective. As the name suggests, it is an automatic crop farm, so the last thing you should be worried about is the food. However, you will have to get some o the villagers to do your bidding in this build, which is exciting. Click on the video to get started with this build!

#4 – Compact Farm

This is your best bet if you want something out of a dystopian novel. This is a much more complex farm build in terms of crops and time invested, but the payoff will be tenfold. This build has three separate floors, giving you a good crop yield while making it visually appealing too.

#3 – Mega Farm



If small and medium are not your thing, then this will definitely satisfy your cravings. Champman has given us a design that focuses on crop yield and has fencing to give it a professional look. The building takes advantage of the land as much as possible, so if you are a survival mode player, you HAVE to build this.

#2 – Micro Villager Farm



This is the best build for you if you are a fan of micro-farms due to their speed. In addition to the speed of the farm, the village help will ensure you get the crop yield from time to time without requiring your full attention.

#1 – Fastest-Growing Farm in Minecraft

This last entry is a bee-powered farm that is not designed for aesthetics but for the highest efficiency possible. With this farm, you can also get honeycombs as a bonus; the only downside is that it is not as fast as other farms. However, it is built for efficiency so that you won’t be disappointed.

What do you think of these farm ideas? We have covered fast, slow, big, and small farms for you to utilize. For more Minecraft builds, stay tuned to The SportsRush!

