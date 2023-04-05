Minecraft Legends: Minimum Requirements and Recommended Settings!

Minecraft Legends will release on April 18th of this month and fans are really excited to see what Mojang has in store for them. Quite recently, we saw gameplay footage. The game will have dedicated multiplayer and Co-Op modes for people tired of single-player. In addition, it will be possible for Xbox Game Pass owners to buy the game from their respective accounts. Now, let us take a look at what the minimum requirements for the game are.

List of all the PC Requirements for Minecraft Legends

The game will come out for several consoles including the Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. But most consoles can handle the game as it is built keeping in mind their limits, PC is a whole different ball game. The minimum requirements let us determine if your system is capable of running the game at least on a lower setting. Here are the minimum requirements for Minecraft Legends.

Minimum Requirements

Operational System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Windows 10 or Windows 11 Storage: 24 GB

24 GB DirectX: 12

12 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon 285 / Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon 285 / Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU CPU: Intel Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

These are the minimum requirements for the game. We do not know how much FPS we will get from these since Mojang did not release any information on it. Now let us take a look at the recommended settings which will be the ideal level of gameplay.

Recommended Settings

Operational System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Windows 10 or Windows 11 Storage: 24 GB

24 GB DirectX: 12

12 Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD FX-4100 Graphics

NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD FX-4100 Graphics CPU: Intel Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent

As you notice, there is not a severe increase in the CPU requirement but the graphics card does tend to demand a push. The price for the game will be the standard $39.99 which is common for Mojang games. However, the Deluxe edition will have a 10 dollar increase in price. It will include skins, mount skins and more content. Although, we recommend buying the game through the Xbox Game Pass if you are a PC user. It will give you the game for $10 or less.

Are you excited about Minecraft Legends? Will you purchase it through the Xbox Game Pass? For more Minecraft content, click here!