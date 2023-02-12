5 fastest supercars in GTA Online (February 2023)

This week, a new GTA Online car was added to the muscle class. While the Broadway isn’t one to set performance records it joins a few recent additions that have been lackluster. However, over the years, many additions have absolutely won fans over with how good they were. The class of Super cars is one such segment that receives a ton of love from the developers. Here are five of the fastest ones that have been added to the game so far.

Note: This list excludes rocket-powered and Hao’s Special Works upgrades.

Pfister 811 holds the fastest Super car spot in GTA Online

5. Bravado Banshee 900R

“The Banshee defines the modern sports class. Light, low, with sweeping curves and perfect lines, the only thing under its mile-long hood is a feral V8 twin-turbo fighting for space with its driver’s colossal manhood. But trust us, the base model is just the start. When we’re done, it’ll look like your Banshee ate another Banshee at the peak of an all-night steroid binge. Eligible for customization at Benny’s Original Motor Works.”

— Benny’s Original Motor Works description

Top speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

Price: $565,000

4. Pegassi Torero XO

“The Pegassi Torero gave you old-school p*rnstar heat. The XO is something altogether more glamorous. With its powerful angles, edgy lines and ecstatic propulsion, this is the kind of A-Lister who’ll break the box office, start a fashion line, squeeze in a developing world photo op, finish up with a full spread in Pussycat Magazine — and stay classy every step of the way.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Top speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

Price: $2,890,000

3. Overflod Entity MT

“FAST. Adjective. Definition: Moving or capable of moving at high speed. In a sentence: The Overflod Entity MT is so fast I **** the **** out of my ******** *** and ******* **** ****** everywhere.”

— Legendary Motorsport description

Top speed:131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) or 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) with HSW upgrades

Price: $2,355,000

2. Principe Deveste Eight

“It began as little more than a myth: a list of impossible statistics circulating on the dark net. Then the myth became a legend: a few leaked photographs so provocative that possession was a federal crime. Then the legend became a rumor: a car so exclusive no one could confirm it existed in the real world. And now, thanks to you, that rumor is about to become a very messy headline.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Top speed: 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h) or 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) with HSW upgrades

Price: $1,795,000

1. Pfister 811

“Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbo charger. And don’t worry about accidentally investing in the environment: the assembly process alone produces enough CO2 to offset two thousand acres of otherwise useless rainforest. Win-win.”

— Legendary Motorsport description

Top speed: 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)

Price: $1,135,000

