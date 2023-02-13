Minecraft Mods to Download in 2023 for a Varied Experience in Update 1.20!

Today we will look at the Top 5 Minecraft Mods you can download in 2023 for an enjoyable experience. Details below!

Mods are love, mods are life. They are an important experience in any game. Games like Minecraft, Skyrim, and Sims are incomplete without Mods. That is why we will be looking at 5 of the best mods that you HAVE to try in Minecraft in 2023.

Top 5 Minecraft Mods You HAVE To Try in 2023!

#5 – Ice and Fire – Dragons

Just like Game of Thrones, this mod adds dragons to the game. The name is an homage to the books that the story is taken from. Players can do dragon hunting, get dragon eggs, and treasures, and craft various tools and weapons.

Download Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/ice-and-fire-dragons

#4 – RL Craft

RL Craft offers realism to Minecraft. This mod contains more than 100 mobs in a bundle that offer a close-knit and real experience to players. It adds thirst levels, body temperature and so much more.

Download Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/modpacks/rlcraft

#3 – Jurassi Craft

If are you a fan of Jurassic Park, then you must install this mod! As the name suggests, the game adds prehistoric plants and dinosaurs to the overworld. The mod includes fan favorites like the T-Rex, Triceratops, and more. There are varieties of tools added to create dinosaur-related items.

Download Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/jurassicraft

#2 – Pixelmon

If you love Pokemon then you are going to appreciate this mod! It adds Pokemon to the game and it is designed in such a way that it mimics the gameplay offered in the series. You can use these to battle, trade, and breed the pocket monsters.

Download Link: https://reforged.gg/

#1 – OptiFine

If you prefer to play the base game, then there is none better than this mod. It optimizes the game and makes sure it runs smoother. The mod also provides an FPS boost and it uses VSync to better the gameplay. It modifies elements such as grass, water, and fog to make sure the experience is clear.

Download Link: https://optifine.net/downloads

