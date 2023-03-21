Minecraft Update 2.61; Everything you Need to Know!

It is a time of updates in the Minecraft community. You might be confused about all the various update numbers floating around the internet. The reason there are various numbers is that each variant of the game gets a different update number. The Java version has a different one, same goes for the Bedrock one and the PS4 Version. The bug fixes, changes, and other content are the same in corresponding updates, just the numbers are different.

Pertaining to that knowledge, let us take a look at the PS4 Update for Minecraft which is the 2.61 patch.

The Minecraft 2.61 Update Patch Notes

The newest update for the PS4 is out now. It is the 2.61 Update. The previous major update for the PS4 was the 2.59 which included major improvements and bug fixes. The 2.60 updates wanted to fix some minor mistakes and introduced tweaks, but there are still little some unsolved issues in the game. However, the Mojang team has tried to fix some of them in this update!

Players reported major issues with the purchase or renewal of Realms. Mojang has finally fixed that glitch along with multiple general stability fixes. Mojang has also introduced some improvements that are going to be helpful to make the gameplay feel a lot smoother. Those are the majority of the patch fixes that this update introduced. Now, players can download the update through their respective consoles.

The game in most cases automatically downloads the update. Most of the major updates in Bedrock and Java attempted to revamp the horse breeding, and fix major bugs and other problems in the game. You can check out the official Minecraft website for more information about the update and how it affects most bug fixes.

