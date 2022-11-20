Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.10 Out Now: Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 Overview

This article will discuss the Modern Warfare 2 1.10 Update in detail. We will see what Activision has in store for its fans with Warzone 2.0.

MW2 1.10 brings us Warzone 2.0 and a New Battle Pass that includes Premium and Free rewards. The update brings us a total of four weapons and six operators. There are two trios, one comprised of elite soldiers while the other is made of football players. We will discuss them in the coming sections. There is also a new Special Ops mission called Raid. Let us break it down in detail.

Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.10 features a new Special Ops mission along with Four Weapons



MW2 update 1.10 is also giving us two reimagined maps, Shoothouse and Shipment. The new battle pass contains player-choice rewards, giving players items based on their chosen route. There are four weapons.

Victor XMR Sniper – Unlockable through the Battle Pass for Free, available at launch. BAS-P SMG – Also unlockable through the Battle Pass for Free. Available at launch. Chimera AR – Available Mid-Season, unlockable through a Store Bundle or Weapon Challenges. M13B AR – Available at Launch and unlocks through a Store Bundle or Weapon Challenge.

There are also Six new Operators.

Zeus – Available at Lanch. Unlocks immediately after purchasing the Battle Pass. Klaus and Gaz – Available during Mid-Season in Bundles for a limited time. Neymar Jr. – Available on 21st November; details to be revealed in season. Paul Pogba – Available on 25th November, details along with the release. Leo Messi – Available on 29th November. Details will be along with the release.

A new Prestige system that unlocks when you reach Level 56 will be Prestige 1. There are four more Prestige ranks, from Prestige 1 to Prestige 5. Prestige 2, 3, 4, and 5 unlocks for Levels 100,150, 200, and 250, respectively.

Warzone 2.0 Launches: Details in Short

The COD Modern Warfare 2 Update also reveals some details for Warzone 2.0. Al-Mazrah is the new map with 18 Drop points. A new DMZ mode is featured, with extraction-focused gameplay. Custom Loadaouts are present. The MW2 update Patch notes also talk about a New Gulag with a Jailer that speeds up combat. Also, the fights will now be 2v2 instead of 1v1.

New Third Person playlists will also release in this update, along with a new Backpack System designed for the Battle Royale. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.10 update is now available for all consoles. An explanation of DMZ is given below.

