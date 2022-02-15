ESports

NA VCT Challengers Group Stage: Hot Topics to remember while going into Week 2

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
Brock Lesnar confesses he ‘probably should have got paid more’ in UFC, .  Compares fighting for Dana White to Vince McMahon.
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
NA VCT Challengers Group Stage: Hot Topics to remember while going into Week 2

Week 1 of the NA VCT Main Event was extremely entertaining with stylish plays and…