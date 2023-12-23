EA FC 24 Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The holiday season is here, and so is the Winter Wildacards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The latest to join this new romo is the Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Here we are with everything that fans would need to know about this new special card, including how can they obtain it in the game.

Winter Wildcards is a special promotion by Electronic Arts that is a seasonal and festive celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. EA would issue special cards with upgrades such as rating boosts or Playstyle changes as part of this promo. They’ve also released the Winter Wildcard edition for Icons.

What are the stats of the Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards?

The Brazilian winger’s base Ultimate Team card is an 84-rated Rare Gold, which many fans use in their starting lineups. However, EA FC 24 recently released an even better version of Martinelli, the 89-rated Winter Wildcards. Fans would eagerly replace the base edition in their squads with this newly released one.

Fans can now obtain another special player card from England’s top division with the new Martinelli Winter Wilcards. This new item would assist fans in putting together a competitive squad, particularly if it was based on Premier League or Brazilian players. This new card has many amazing stats, but the 92-pace and 90-dribbling stand out the most.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans will not have to open any packs to obtain this 89-rated Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards. This is exclusive to SBC and can only be obtained after completing the respective Ultimate Team challenge. Fans would have to assemble six lineups while meeting some requirements to get the special card.

Arsenal

At least one Arsenal player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

Brazil

At least one Brazilian player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 85.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 88.

Fans might spend over 645,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to create the required six squads. They can also do it with fewer coins if they use untradable or extra cards. If fans don’t have enough coins or cards, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 89-rated Gabriel Martinelli Winter Wildcards, they must complete the respective SBC soon because it is only available for a limited time.