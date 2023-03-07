Fact Check: Will Minecraft Legends Release on Xbox Game Pass? And 3 Things to Keep in Mind!

Minecraft Legends is going to be one of the best games in 2023. However, will it be available on the cheap Xbox Game Pass?

Minecraft is one of the most popular franchises in the world. Legends are going to be the newest addition in a long line of 2023 Mohjang content. Xbox Game Pass has the standard Minecraft Bedrock edition, but will it have the newest strategy game? Let’s find out!

Minecraft Legends and The Xbox Game Pass; Three Things You Should Know About the Game

The Xbox Game Pass is the cheapest option for gamers who want variety for cheap. Minecraft Legends will be the latest addition to the Game Pass when it releases on April 18th. Speaking about the game, Christina Anderca writes,” You’ll explore a vivid open world filled with treasures and perils, turn old enemies into new friends, meet new mysterious characters, and strategize with your allies in epic battles against the vicious piglins.”

Three Things You Should Know About Minecraft Legends

1. It is a Strategy Game

Remember that this game won’t be an open-world game like its predecessors. It is a completely new Minecraft experience crafted to expand the Minecraft franchise and bring in more players. Resource management and building can be accomplished by attacking and defending key locations in the game. Players will have to plan every single move to succeed.

2. It has a Multiplayer Mode

Multiplayer mode is pivotal to any game’s success unless it is marketed as an exclusive single-player. Legends is going to have multiplayer and not just any standard multiplayer. The game will have co-op for story mode and players will have to face opposition but also piglins at the same time.

3. Availability

The game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC Players. In addition, the game is available on Xbox XS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Well, now we know that the Xbox Game Pass will have Minecraft Legends on the day of release. Are you going to buy the Xbox Game Pass? Or will you purchase the game on some other platform? Let us discuss! For more Minecraft content, stay tuned at The SporstRush!

