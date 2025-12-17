“It Doesn’t Matter”: NASCAR Team Owner Breaks His Silence on the Charter Lawsuit Settlement

The antitrust lawsuit settlement between NASCAR and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has the entire industry breathing a big sigh of relief. A trial-based verdict would have meant a huge loss for the losing party, and the solution that has now been reached is amicable for everyone. One important stakeholder who is glad with the way things have ended is Chris Rice.

In a recent conversation with the former driver Kenny Wallace, Rice explained his take on the lawsuit and the way it ended. He believes that the teams in the sport are like NASCAR’s children. And that NASCAR did not treat them all fairly. He noted that the promotion made decisions that didn’t fit the teams, which is why Michael Jordan got down to fixing things.

The Kaulig Racing CEO said, “I’m glad it got to a place where they settled and didn’t have to go to the jury to make a decision. Whether we want to say Michael was winning by a landslide or NASCAR was losing by a landslide, we don’t care. I don’t care as a company, I don’t care as a Chris Rice.”

What Rice cares about is that they have reached a point where everyone is happy. All he wants to do now is move on.

He continued to point out that a new charter agreement will be signed in the next 15 days and that the entire ordeal will be forgotten in 40. “Some reporter will write Michael Jordan slam dunked on NASCAR or something like that, but I don’t even look at that. It doesn’t matter. It’s over,” Rice concluded.

Kaulig Racing’s plan for 2026

Kaulig Racing is undergoing massive changes for its 2026 season. It has decided to shut down its Xfinity Series operation and focus on the Craftsman Truck Series, along with its Cup Series operation. It has partnered with Ram and will feature five entries in the Truck Series.

Interestingly, three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart was speculated to be a part of its roster.

Rice, however, put those talks to bed quickly on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last month and confirmed that the team doesn’t have any contract signed with Stewart. But he also kept the possibility of it happening open. Stewart has been focusing solely on the NHRA after the shutdown of Stewart-Haas Racing, a team he co-owned with motorsports tycoon Gene Haas.