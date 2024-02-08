Who is Corey Day, “NASCAR’s Next Star” According to Kyle Larson?

A 17-year-old kid from California trumped 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in a Sprint Car Dash. You read that right. The young racer Corey Day has been running riot across dirt tracks in the little time he has been behind a race car. As he prepares for 2024 atop an incredible run in 2023, he is powered by Larson’s belief that he is the next big name in motorsports.

Talking to former racer Kenny Wallace, the Hendrick Motorsports superstar was asked which young driver caught his attention the most in recent times. He replied, “I think the next young kid who’s up and coming is definitely Corey Day. I don’t see anybody even close to his level and he’s still in high school. He’s basically me. He’s better than I am or I was obviously at that age.”

Larson is one of NASCAR’s most accomplished figures. For a teenager to receive such words of praise from him would take quite a show of skill and that’s exactly what Corey Day has done. In 2023, he took 11 wins including 9 in NARC (Northern Auto Racing Club). The other 2 came in the Gold Cup Race of Champions, and the Trophy Cup race at the Tulare Thunderbowl.

If that wasn’t enough, he bested Larson in a High Limit Sprint dash at the Kokomo Speedway to take the pole position. Larson continued to Wallace, “His racecraft, his maturity on the track, off the track, like all that… He’s really really good and he can run harder than anybody on the race track and be in control. So, he’s definitely the next kid coming up that probably will make it.”

Where does 2024 take the young Corey Day?

Corey Day has decided to turn to full-time Sprint Car Racing in 2024. He will be competing for the High Limit Racing Championship behind the wheel of the #14 Jason Meyers Racing car.

Team owner and 2-time World of Outlaws champion, Jason Meyers says, “Corey is developing into one the finest race car drivers in the world right in front of our eyes, and I could not be more proud of him.”

The youngster’s calendar starts on February 12-13 at the Easy Bay Raceway Park in Florida. The final race will be at the Texas Motor Speedway on October 11-12. With over 25 races scheduled, Day will have the chance to win $20,000 or more in each of them. He will also be competing for the ultimate $1 million championship prize money.