“That’s Not Tough News”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expresses Pride in JRM’s Role in NASCAR Drivers’ Rise Through the Ranks

Although JR Motorsports only entered the Cup Series this year, its influence has long been felt at NASCAR’s highest level. Drivers like Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, and so on, all cut their teeth under Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s banner before making names for themselves in the Cup Series. And for Junior, that legacy is a point of pride.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Earnhardt Jr. reflected on the pipeline his organization has created. He likened JR Motorsports to a graduate school, explaining that drivers, engineers, crew chiefs, mechanics, and even marketing and licensing professionals come through the doors, gain hands-on experience, build reputations, and eventually get the call to move up to a Cup-level program.

For him, it’s proof of the culture and credibility the team has built from the ground up. He went on to explain that while losing talented individuals is never easy, it is ultimately an honor. According to him, if Cup teams are lining up to hire their people, they must be setting the bar high.

Recalling one such instance, he shared, “I remember one guy called me and he’s like ‘I got some tough news.’ He’s like ‘One of the Cup teams called me, and I got to do it.’ I was like ‘That’s not tough news, that’s like winning a race, that’s a victory for you, for me, that’s why we did this.”

Dale Jr. acknowledged that he never expects anyone to stick around forever. In fact, he anticipates most will spend just a year or two before moving on. Still, he takes great pride in knowing that nearly a third of today’s Cup Series grid once raced for him on Saturdays.

From drivers to crew chiefs and mechanics, many across the NASCAR garage took their first big step with JR Motorsports. And for him, that’s something to hold his head high about.

Kelley Earnhardt reveals why the brother-sister duo are more than just team owners to their drivers

Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently opened up about the commitment she and her brother, Dale Jr., share toward their team during a conversation with Shannon Spake on the NASCAR Daily podcast. She credited their leadership to the values instilled in them during childhood, noting that, as the older sibling, she often assumed the role of a protector early on.

That instinct now carries over to how both she and Dale Jr. guide the young talent at JR Motorsports. That’s why they usually go out of their way to help new drivers let their guard down and find comfort in unfamiliar surroundings. Kelley emphasized that many of these up-and-comers are far from home, sometimes without their families nearby, and are still finding their footing in the sport.

Because of that, the Earnhardt siblings make it a point to take them under their wing, often becoming trusted mentors in the process, providing not just career guidance but personal support that helps these drivers grow both on and off the track.