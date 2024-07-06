Why Tyler Reddick Is Beyond Pleased With Solid NASCAR Year Despite Missing Out on Potential Wins

TALLADEGA, AL – SEPTEMBER 30: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing McDonald s Toyota looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 on September 30, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309303019

After the race at the Nashville Superspeedway, Tyler Reddick was heartbroken about not winning the race. That has been the story of the #45 team this season, close but no cigar. In a recent interview, Reddick said that he was happy with how he has run this year. The wins have been hard to come by but that does not mean he has not been running well.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the streets of Chicago on Sunday and Reddick fancies his chances. He has a good record on road courses of late. The favorite to win the event is Shane van Gisbergen but the 23XI Racing driver can pose a tough challenge. He is currently P4 in the points and has five top-10 finishes in the last six races. If he keeps this form up, he will be in a strong position points-wise heading into the playoffs.

When in Chicago, would expect 23XI Racing to have at least one Jordan scheme … Here it is on the Tyler Reddick. pic.twitter.com/NgorrJH2D0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 5, 2024

“It’s honestly been a solid year for the #45 team. We haven’t won the races that we wanted to but honestly, we lead the field…we’re doing a lot of things right,” he explained.

This was not his mentality just a week earlier. Reddick had the faster car towards the end at the Nashville Superspeedway. However, he just could not get past Joey Logano no matter how hard he tried.

Can Tyler Reddick shrug off his Nashville disappointment?

Speaking to the media after the race, the 23XI Racing star said that there was nothing positive he could take back from the weekend. The disappointment on his face was evident. NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick said that it stemmed from the frustration of not being able to win enough races so far in the season.

“Trying to keep it cool at the moment, I’m really upset about how that ended,” the #45 driver had said after the event. He will be hoping to change that at the Chicago Street Race this weekend. However, it will be a tough test, especially with someone like SVG in the fray who has already won two road course races this year in the Xfinity Series.