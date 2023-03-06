“Just Another Game”: Kevin Durant Elucidates What Playing Against Kyrie Irving Meant

The Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks clash was a highly anticipated contest. The All-Star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic took on the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul.

An action-packed thriller right from tip-off, witnessed 12 lead changes, 12 ties, and all the stars going on scoring outbursts.

137 combined from Book, Luka, KD and Kyrie 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/G2Q70HUTuc — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2023

The Mavericks’ backcourt pairing of Kyrie and Luka managed to record 30 points and 34 points, respectively. However, the duo’s 64-point explosion was eclipsed by KD and D-Book’s historic outing.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. So tough. KD: 37 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 71% FG

Book: 36 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST, 60% FG For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/EfGWQh0QrC pic.twitter.com/syVk1FrRuC — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023

Scoring 37 points and 36 points, respectively, Durant and Booker led the Suns to a 130-126 win.

Kevin Durant talks about facing Kyrie Irving

Kai and the Slim Reaper faced each other for the first time since their 2-year stint of being teammates together in Brooklyn.

As expected, the two sensational scorers gave us one interesting duel to watch, scoring huge buckets in clutch moments.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are trading BUCKETS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZvdlmtHlqQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

Scoring his highest points as a Suns member, clearly, the 2014 MVP didn’t let emotions get the best of him. Talking about what facing Uncle Drew meant to him, the Durantula disclosed that he approached the matchup as just “another game”. The 13-time All-Star further said:

“No emotions at all. It’s another game. Like I told someone earlier, for most of my career I played against Kyrie. Last couple of seasons he was on my team but for the majority of my career, I played against him, so I know how it feels.”

“No emotions at all. It’s another game.” Kevin Durant on playing against former #Nets teammate Kyrie Irving. “I’m glad we got the W.” #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/CpjBtT6A2b — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 5, 2023

The Suns go undefeated since Durant’s PHX debut

After being sidelined for several weeks, the star forward balled out in his Phoenix debut earlier this week. Recording 23 points and 6 rebounds the 34-year-old helped Booker lead the Suns to a win over the Hornets.

In the very next Suns game, the 6-foot-10 superstar lodged 20/9/6 in a 125-104 victory.

Tonight, putting up a staggering 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists on an impressive 70.6/60/90.9 shooting split, KD has helped the Suns win their 3rd straight game.

Game’s top scorer: Kevin Durant! 💥 37 PTS (12-17 FG)

7 REB

3 AST

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/6hmtNosaTW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 5, 2023

With the passing of every game, Monty Williams’ boys look more dangerous and unbeatable.

