“1 Year $776,000,000? WTF Lol”: Shaquille O’Neal Echoes Damian Lillard’s Stunned Sentiment Over Kylian Mbappe’s Absurd Al-Hilal Offer

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been offered the greatest deal in sports history. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal has shocked the world with their offer to acquire the French sensation from Paris Saint-Germain. In order to get Mbappe to play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo, the team is willing to pay the 2018 World Champion a staggering $776,000,000 for merely one season. Keep in mind that Al-Hilal is also ready to pay $332,000,000 to PSG, making this an ungodly billion-dollar deal. Of course, celebrities from around the world have expressed their reactions to the shocking news. Even NBA superstars such as Shaquille O’Neal, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been amazed by the details of the record-breaking offer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently went viral on social media for his antics after hearing Mbappe’s news. The Greek Freak, who is an avid football enthusiast, hilariously tried his luck to bag the lucrative deal from Al-Hilal. Antetokounmpo claimed that he looked exactly like the French Forward, trying to finesse the Saudi Pro League club out of the deal. The tweet reached the 24-year-old goal-scoring machine, like millions of other people. Mbappe had a nice laugh after looking at the 2021 NBA Champ’s hilarious joke.

Shaquille O’Neal shares Damian Lillard’s reaction to Kylian Mbappe’s billion-dollar contract

NBA fans knew that being the active social media user he is, Shaquille O’Neal was going to have a field day after learning about Al-Hilal’s offer to Kylian Mbappe. Taking it to his Instagram stories, the Lakers legend shared NBA on ESPN’s post that had a screenshot of Damian Lillard’s reaction to the news. Lillard’s tweet on the post read, “1 year 776mm? Wtf lol …” Take a look at the screenshot of Shaq’s story on tragicpatek’s tweet.

To put it into perspective, if Mbappe were to accept this absurd offer, he would earn more than the 17 highest-paid NBA stars… combined. Further, as seen in Front Office Sports’ tweet, the phenom will earn $2.1 million a day, for an entire year.

Since the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro League has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport. Over the past few weeks, the likes of Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson, and N’Golo Kante, among other superstars, have been paid the big bucks to make their move to the Middle-Eastern league.

Al-Hilal, which is based in Riyadh, has already acquired Ruben Neves ($60 million), Kalidou Koulibaly ($21.6 million), and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ($44 million) this summer. The club hopes to cap off its summer on a high note with the addition of Kylain Mbappe.

Lionel Messi was also offered a billion-dollar deal to join Al-Hilal

According to several reports, earlier this summer, Al-Hilal had their eyes set on acquiring Lionel Messi. The Saudi Arabian football club offered the Argentine €1.5 billion. However, despite the tempting deal, Messi decided to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

In his debut for the team owned by David Beckham, the 2022 World Cup winner announced his arrival in style. With some of the biggest celebrities like, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian watching, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner converted a clutch free-kick game-winner to win the game for his team.