“I Look Like Kylian Mbappe”: Spurred On By $776,000,000 Offer, Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Convinces Al Hilal For Trade

The sports world has just been rocked, as news has broken out regarding football’s hottest prospect, Kylian Mbappe. According to reports, the Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal has offered the French starlet a record-breaking deal. One that would see him earn a whopping $776,000,000 for just one season’s worth of football. A huge deal, one that reaches the billion-dollar mark once the $332,000,000 they will be paying Paris Saint Germain is taken into account. This has caused a huge buzz on social media and has even elicited some hilarious responses. Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took to Instagram, to share a post claiming to look just like Mbappe. All in an attempt to get the big bucks from Al Hilal.

Of course, the Greek Freak is just joking around. But, it’s a joke that may have a hint of envy in it. After all, they’re both in the business of sports. And, with money like that being thrown around, even an NBA superstar with a massive contract of his own would look upon such a deal with yearning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously pitches his availability to Al Hilal in light of the club’s $776,000,000 offer to Kylian Mbappe

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be on the verge of breaking the internet yet again. Known for his hilarious posts on social media, the Greek Freak has had plenty of his tweets, Instagram posts, and more go viral. And, his most recent post will likely do the same, given the content.

In what is obviously a joke, Giannis has made a plea to Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal. In light of the club’s groundbreaking offer to French star Kylian Mbappe, Antetokounmpo has suggested he looks just like him. Especially now that there is a $776,000,000 contract on the table.

The club, based in Riyadh is ready to pay him this mouthwatering sum for just one season. That too, on top of the $332,000,000, they would pay PSG to acquire his services. An incredible deal, to say the least, one that could change the way business is conducted in the sports industry. So, unsurprisingly, the 2021 NBA Champion wants a piece of the action.

“Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe”

This offer completely changes the definition of “highly paid” athletes. Several reports suggest that Mbappe stands to make more than some generational superstars have made their entire careers. And, while Saudi Arabia may not be interested right now, maybe Antetokounmpo will be in their plans if they ever decide to branch out to basketball.

Kylian Mbappe could earn $730,359,916 more than the Greek Freak in 2023-2024

As things stand, Kylian Mbappe and Giannis Antetokounmpo are contracted to PSG and Paris Saint Germain respectively. On their current deals, Mbappe earns around $79,659,000 a year. A sum, that is significantly more than the $42,492,492, Giannis earned last season. However, if Mbappe does move to Riyadh, it can get even crazier.

The Greek Freak will earn close to $45,640,084 in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. And, while that is a fair amount, it pales in comparison to the $776,000,000 that Mbappe could potentially earn. A whopping $730,359,916 more than the two-time MVP.

The next few days are sure to be interesting. Sports fans around the world will be watching with weighted breath to see whether or not Mbappe accepts the deal.