LeBron James Laughs At His 20 Year Flip Phone To iPhone Upgrade While Taking In GOAT Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut

If there was any ounce of doubt about the greatness and global recognition of Lionel Messi, his MLS debut for Inter Miami was the answer. Celebrities from across the country came to watch the soccer GOAT play for the new team. The stadium was filled like never before, with fans cheering so hard that it was deafening. Among the biggest names in attendance were LeBron James, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and tennis legend Serena Williams. Fans and players in the NBA do not hold anything back from letting LeBron know about his age. And the second-oldest player in the league once again felt like an oldie. After being reminded that he started out with a flip phone and now uses an iPhone, the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t do anything but laugh.

Messi’s debut couldn’t have gone better. The superstar player did not start for Miami but entered the game in the 54th minute. With 90 minutes gone, both teams were tied at 1-1. However, Messi took over the game. In the 94th minute of the game, he was fouled, earning him a free kick. Messi scored a goal with the awarded free kick, and just like that, he started his new chapter in style.

Flip phone to iPhone, LeBron James was reminded of his old age again

A user named ‘lbjhistory’ on Instagram, recently posted two pictures of James together that were years apart. One of the pictures is from 2003. The legendary picture of LeBron clicking pictures of WWE star Stone Cold, who was in Cleveland at the time with a flip phone. The other snap was from Friday, which showed the King clicking pictures with an iPhone. LBJ posted this post from the user on his story and reacted with a laughing emoji.

LeBron will be 39 in December. Recently, when he got to know that he was the second-oldest player in the league, the Lakers star was stunned that he wasn’t the oldest. Despite playing at retirement age, he is still playing high-level basketball. He is still among the top 10 players in the league, which is an impossible feat. GOATs like James, Ronaldo, and Messi have proven that age is just a number as long as the mind is fresh.

LeBron James is coming back for the 21st season, announces he is not done yet

The Denver Nuggets swept LeBron and the Lakers in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Starting the season with no hope and going into the Conference Finals was a big deal for the team. After the Game 4 loss, the four-time NBA champion said that he had to rethink his career. He even explicitly told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he had to think about whether he wanted to continue to play basketball after the season.

However, he put all media speculations to an end in this year’s ESPY. After receiving the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance, LeBron said, “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” With all eyes on the Lakers after some excellent trades this free agency, it remains to be seen how strong the King will come back.