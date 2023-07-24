$10,000,000 Worth YouTuber Wagers $100,000 On the Truth Behind Zion Williamson-Moriah Mills Saga: “Shut the F**k Up, Lay Low”

Zion Williamson currently finds himself in the middle of a heated scandal. Having been put on blast by Only Fans model Moriah Mills, the New Orleans Pelicans star is having a tough time. Mills, who claims Zion was sleeping with her, took to social media to publically shame the star forward. However, not everyone believes her story. In fact, YouTuber Akademiks, who is worth $10,000,000 recently bet $100,000 in an interview with VladTV that there is more to this story than meets the eye.

Advertisement

Things between Zion and Mills went south after a recent announcement on the player’s part. Williamson announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Ahkeema. This prompted Mills to threaten the 2019 No.1 overall pick online. Going so far as to claim she would release s*x tapes of his to the public. Thus, putting him in a rather difficult situation.

YouTuber Akademiks bets $100,000 that Zion Williamson cut off Moriah Mills months ago

In recent times, one of the biggest headlines in the NBA has to do with Zion Williamson. The Pelicans forward has been in the spotlight thanks to Moriah Mills. The Only Fans model went off online, following Zion’s announcement regarding his girlfriend’s pregnancy. To the point where she has threatened to destroy his reputation by releasing some “private” sessions.

Advertisement

This news has sparked debates around the sports world about what this means for Zion. However, there are those who have doubts about Mills’ claims. This includes YouTuber Akademiks, who believes that things are far more different than they seem.

Sitting down with DJ Vlad, Akademiks claims that Williamson may have cut off Mills months ago. He has even put $100,000 on the line, claiming that she is only doing this for clout. Expanding on this further, Akademiks suggests that it is highly likely that Zion has had little to no contact over the past few months. And, most importantly, Mills is using his recent announcement to get more attention on her work.

“I would bet $100,000 that they weren’t dealing with each other till that thing came up online. He cut her off months ago. He’s not been f*cking with her. Maybe he texted her here and there. But, they don’t have a relationship like that. She’s playing it to the public like they do… that she’s so hurt… and every woman is going to be like, ‘I understand being hurt.’ I guarantee it’s not like that. I promise you!”

It certainly is an interesting theory Akademiks has presented. And, while his $100,000 collateral is probably appreciated, it still won’t get Zion out of this huge PR mess.

Advertisement

Moriah Mills has gone through a lot to try and get to Williamson

Moriah Mills has done a lot to elicit a response from Zion Williamson but to no avail. From calling him out as a liar on Twitter to even more drastic measures, like threatening to release his s*x tapes. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg. Mills has done a whole lot more, including teasing the possibility of getting Zion’s name inked on her face, and even releasing a rap calling him out.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BeenHim10/status/1673185423244361731?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As things stand, there seems to be no end in sight when it comes to this ongoing scandal between Zion and Mills. But, hopefully, he can look past it and keep his mind focused on returning to the court and playing basketball.