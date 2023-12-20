“12 TIMEEEE!!”: Ja Morant’s Sister Teniya Morant Joins Mother Jamie Morant in Celebrating Grizzlies Star’s Return After 25-Game Suspension

Ja Morant’s blazing return from a 25-game suspension was a night to remember for him and his family. The sister Teniya Morant and mother Jamie Morant were hyped. His sister, known as Niya, flooded her Instagram to mark his brother’s incredible 34-point performance. For the Morant family, this game was a breath of fresh air amidst the pile of ill will directed at them marking a special moment for both the Grizzlies’ point guard and his family.

To top it off, the athletic guard hit a game-winner as his Grizzlies downed the Pels 115:113. This brought an emphatic reaction from his sister. During a social media rant, the Houston High School athlete screamed at the top of her lungs. She felt glad that her brother played at that level and she also learned a lot of lessons watching him dominate the game.

“It’s HIM y’all, he’s HIM. It’s the 12-TIMEEE baby. Nothing else, 12 time n***a! C’mon, c’mon! I waited on this day, this long. Just so that I could come over here and tell y’all that he’s HIM, he’s HIM, literally HIM,” expressed Niya Morant.

The impassioned nature of the high school hooper captures the emotions of the Morant family. Ever since multiple scandals have surrounded their dear Ja Morant, the flow of hatred has been at its peak. Her self-belief is a symbol of perseverance that the family has showcased and the Grizzlies guard’s incredible performance was surely a release.

Ja Morant and his family remain unified

Before the game, mother Jamie shared powerful words to rev up her son. The Grizzlies’ ace posted a story on his IG showcasing his text messages conversation with his mom. Before the game, she wrote, “Its “The Return” play your game. Let the game come tonight you!! Don’t force nothing!!! You got this and will come out with a W!! Love you and Beneath NoOne!!”

Her son also expressed his love for her mother. She asked him if he was ready and the guard said that she must know that her kid is always ready. After the game finished, she texted him, “Yessir!!!!!! Neve doubted you.”

This love has helped the incredible point guard make it thus far. His family has also been actively involved in his latest lawsuit where a teenager called Joshua Holloway alleged that the Grizzlies All-Star assaulted him during a pick-up game.

During the lawsuit, his family came together and defended him at every turn. This is why family has been a big deal for the NBA athlete. Morant couldn’t have given a better gift to her mother on her birthday. He took to his IG and wished, “happy birthday madukes, i love you.”

Apart from that, after the post-game interview of his return game, he wished her a happy birthday and told her that he was on his way home. What a birthday celebration that would have been!