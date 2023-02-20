“Don’t Think Shaquille O’Neal’s B*tt Can Get In!”: Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith Take Jabs at Big Diesel While ‘Tubing’

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. He was a dominant force on the court, and now he is a well-to-do analyst on Inside the NBA.

Diesel works alongside the likes of Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson, providing fans around the world with premier content. Content that, more often than not, involves them ribbing each other.

Well, All-Star weekend is always the perfect excuse for the crew to go after each other. And it did not disappoint. Although, Shaq’s “b*tt” might be feeling a tad bit hurt following recent comments.

Also Read: “Charles Barkley, Are You Drunk?” Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out 60 Year Old Chuck For Inebriated Response

Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley made fun of Shaquille O’Neal and his b*tt during All-Star weekend

The All-Star weekend is a great time for both fans and players alike. Fans get to watch some of their favorite superstars in action, and the players get a break from the monotony of the regular season.

It also happens to be an amazing time for NBA analysts, like the Inside the NBA crew. The team of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith always have fun, and this time, they went tubing in Salt Lake City.

Unfortunately, though, Shaq was too big for the tube, so Kenny and Chuck did not let him forget about it. When Ernie was getting on the tube, Kenny made a snide remark about Shaq’s a** not being able to fit, to which Charles Barkley also related. Shaq himself agreed, and said that he didn’t want to ruin his ‘fly’ suit.

It was quite obviously all in good jest, and the team ended up having a great time. Both Kenny and Ernie tried it out and even attempted to score a basket in a hoop that had been set up nearby.

That being said though, it is highly unlikely that Big Diesel’s “b*tt” appreciated the jab. After all, this isn’t the first time it has been called out on national television.

Shaq has been called a “fat a**” by his crewmates on several occasions

There can be no denying that Shaquille O’Neal is a big guy. He’s 7″1′ and ways upwards of 300 pounds. It’s safe to say the man is huge. Sadly, there are times when he is never allowed to forget. Like on the Inside the NBA set, where Big Shaq has been reminded frequently just how big he and his behind are.

Granted, more often than not, the insults come from Charles Barkley. But these aren’t isolated incidents, and The Big Aristotle doesn’t exactly take insults lying down.

Also Read: “I Couldn’t Get a Word in With Bill Russell!”: When Shaquille O’Neal Revealed Hilarious Stories of How Celtics Legend Elevated His Career