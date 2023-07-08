4 Months Before Iconic ‘Hello Klay Thompson’, Stephen Curry Hilariously Narrated How Canon Was ‘Mayor of His School’

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, and his wife Ayesha Curry celebrate after game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 96-88. Mandatory Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry, along with his wife Ayesha Curry, is a devoted family man. They have three children: Riley, Ryan, and Canon. Canon, being the only boy in the family, enjoys certain privileges like going to the locker room regularly. During an interview with People, Steph Curry shared that Canon believed he was the mayor because he had spent time with important people from the Golden State Warriors before starting preschool.

Four months later, Canon once again captured the affection of his dad’s fans with a delightful gesture toward Klay Thompson. As Steph Curry and Canon walked hand in hand towards the locker room, the four-year-old enthusiastically greeted Thompson with a cheerful “Hello!” While Curry impresses his fans with his remarkable clutch performances, young Curry wins hearts with his adorable nature and cheerful disposition.

Stephen Curry’s son Canon thinks he is the mayor of his pre-school

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Stephen Curry talked about education and the efforts taken by his Oakland organization for students in the Bay Area. While on that topic, he conversed about his youngest child, Canon Curry, attending preschool. Thanks to his father, Canon has been hanging out with the big shots at the Golden State Warrior locker room. But before his preschool’s first day, the youngest member of the Curry family believes that he is the Mayor of his school!

Canon Curry is certainly an adorable young man. As much as he entices the fans with his jovial behavior, his father also appreciates him. In the PEOPLE interview, Curry described Canon’s first day in preschool and jokingly said:

“He’s 4, so we start pre-K, and he thinks he started middle school. So it’s kind of funny, to see his energy in terms of, he thinks he’s the mayor of his school already and he hasn’t even shown up to campus yet.”

Canon Curry seems to have some huge career aspirations, even as a preschooler. In his case, he started aspiring to become the Mayor, with his first constituency being preschool. Perhaps, Canon will also make a good leader in any field, just like his father on the basketball court.

Stephen Curry and Canon once recreated one of Dell Curry’s iconic pictures with Steph

For Stephen Curry, recreating one of his father, Dell Curry’s iconic pictures with him might bring his life to a full circle moment. Dell Curry, a former NBA player, often used to have young Steph watch him from the courtside or in the locker rooms. Similarly, Canon enjoys the same benefits as his father once when he was young.

The two-time MVP former MVP seemed to have much fun recreating the picture with his son. He even put up his famous night-night celebration while doing so. Canon might even continue this Curry family tradition if he ever chose basketball as his career.