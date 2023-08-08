5 Years After LeBron James ‘Jumped Around’ with Drake At Staples Center, Stephen Curry Belts Out For Paramore 383 Miles Away

Stephen Curry has had quite the off-season thus far. Not only has he been going on talk shows, but he’s had an amazing time hitting on golf courses as well. Recently, he was seen enjoying himself yet again, this time at a concert. Appearing at a Paramore concert in the Chase Center, the Baby-Faced Assassin sang a song with the rock band, as seen on Instagram. 5 years ago, his biggest rivals, LeBron James joined Drake and Travis Scott on stage 383 miles away to have some experience.

King James has always had close ties with the rap industry. In particular, he has a strong friendship with Drake and Travis Scott. Back in 2018, when the two were performing at the then-Staples Center, he was present. In fact, he stayed on stage for the entire performance of Sicko Mode. Making for an iconic moment in sports and rap history.

Stephen Curry completing “side missions” as he appears on stage with Paramore

This off-season has been an interesting one for Stephen Curry so far. Having been knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers a while back, the four-time NBA Champion has been making full use of his break. He has been doing it all this summer, and most recently, he was spotted at a Paramore concert.

The rock band came to the Chase Center, where Steph, joined them on stage for a song. Singing the song Misery Business, Curry seemed to be having a lot of fun. But, that isn’t all he’s been doing this off-season. Ever since the release of his documentary Underrated, the Warriors star has been completing “side missions”, as Shaquille O’Neal would call it.

He’s shown up on videos for Hot Ones and Buzzfeed. He’s been working on his golf, competing in several tours this summer. And, additionally, he even released a rap song with Tobe Nwigwe, titled Lil Fish Big Pond.

“When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage. Tonight’s Paramore special guest: none other than THE Stephen Curry.”

It certainly was a surprise to the fans in the Chase Center. A pleasant one to say the least. After all, how often do you get to see a Golden State legend up on stage with one of the greatest rock bands of the century?

Steph isn’t that great at singing but he did an amazing job on Carpool Karaoke

Stephen Curry’s performance with Paramore wasn’t anything great, but he did have a lot of fun. That being said, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to jam out. Four years ago, Steph shared a video on his YouTube featuring his two daughters, where they did some Carpool Karaoke.

A great video, in which Curry enjoyed spending quality time with Riley and Ryan as they belted out the song “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton.

Steph really knows how to enjoy himself, especially when he’s with his kids. Although, he might want to get some singing lessons while he’s at it. So, he can hit those high notes the next time he goes on stage or just takes a ride in the Bay Area.