“$50K on a Rolex, $200K on investments”: How Jaren Jackson Jr spent his first $1M in the NBA

For Jaren Jackson Jr., falling in love with the game of basketball was a natural occurrence. His father was a professional basketball player who spent years in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Sr. earned a championship ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999. It happened to be the same year that Jackson Jr was born.

Jackson was actively recruited by a number of schools across the country before deciding on Michigan State. He was selected with the 4th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 draft.

He was taken aback by the amount of money he was making after seeing his rookie contract, and he admitted that it hit him hard. He agreed to a four-year, $29.28 million rookie contract with the Grizzlies.

Jackson signed a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension in 2021. He signed a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension in 2021. Jaren Jackson recalls his father telling him that he made more money in one night than his dad did in his entire career.

Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr explains how he spent his first million in the NBA

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the son of NBA champion Jaren Jackson. Jackson Jr talks to GQ Sports about his career, how he spent his first million dollars, and what it was like growing up as the son of an NBA player.

Jackson discusses the significance of having the right crew and people around you. He describes how he was counseled and encouraged to invest and save money.

The Memphis Grizzlies star discusses the importance of being able to provide for and care for one’s family.

Jackson spent $50,000 on a gold Rolex watch after investing his money. He also spent another $100,000 on other jewelry. He expresses his desire to wear blings and other accessories as a 19-year-old. Jackson also spent $50,000 on an apartment.

“I just wanted a nice piece on me, I can wear it around my friends,” said Jackson Jr.

He paid $50,000 for music equipment, $80,000 for travel, and $100,000 for a Range Rover. Jackson, being young and hip, spent a whopping $300,000 on clothes and stylists. He spent $70,000 on his friends and family to express his gratitude for their presence and love.