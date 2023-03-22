6ft 6” Bryce James, Who’s Taller Than Bronny, Posts Incredible Off-The-Backboard Dunk That LeBron James Would Be Proud Of

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has made it very clear that he wants his eldest son, Bronny James, to make it to the NBA. However, as his second son, Bryce Maximus James, has started to the reach an age where talks about him going pro are ramping up, LeBron has changed the goalpost and now wants both his sons to make it to the league.

The amount of pressure that is placed atop the shoulders of Bronny and Bryce is incalculable and yet the two seem to be doing just fine with it all. Being the son of arguably the greatest player of all time isn’t an easy task but both thrive in the spotlight and continue to get better at their craft.

While Bronny establishes himself as an official 5-star recruit as the number 9 ranked player of his Class of 2023, Bryce Maximus showcases just how versatile he is. He’s already grown past his elder brother as he stands between 6’5 and 6’6, helping him reach his athletic potential.

Bryce James posts an incredible off-the-backboard dunk

Being a great dunker seems to run in the James family as LeBron James is one of the best in-game dunkers in the NBA has ever seen in the 75 years of its existence. Bronny began dunking a few years ago and now as a senior at Sierra Canyon can windmill or hit a between-the-legs dunk with ease.

As for Bryce James, he seems to have taken his dunk package a step further as he recently posted an insane clip of him throwing it done. In his Instagram story, the 15-year-old can be seen throwing the ball off the backboard, catching it with one hand, and dunking it.

What makes this clip even more impressive is the fact that he did it so effortlessly. It felt as though he could’ve added more theatrics to this dunk given just how casually he threw it down. Not to mention the fact that he’s merely a sophomore in high school.

LeBron James has been asked by millions of fans across the world to participate in the dunk contest. Even at age 38 it feels as though he’d make an incredible participant given that his head still comes close to the rim. Well, if LeBron doesn’t participate in one, the next best thing could be Bryce James perhaps showing up in one someday down the line.

