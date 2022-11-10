7′ Ft 1″ Shaquille O’Neal Names Vince Carter and 2 Others as Only Players He Feared

Shaquille O’Neal is THE most dominant force in NBA history. There’s no doubt about that. When the 7’1 mammoth took to the floor, it was implied that the games were over before they even started, especially in his prime.

The Laker great was a feared man for more than a decade. Especially during the early 2000s. A stint that saw him attain the foremost success of his career, including the coveted three-peat, where he clinched the NBA championships, in supreme fashion.

When O’Neal graced the hardwood floors, opposition teams knew that the former NBA ‘MVP’ would score at least 30 points on average. The 30 points on average are exclusive of the free-throw attempts, considering the fact that O’Neal was a poor free-throw shooter.

Yet, there were certain players that the four-time NBA champion would steer clear of.

Also read: 401 lbs Shaquille O’Neal, ‘Fearing Death’ Went to train at the UFC Performance Institute

Shaquille O’Neal and his panel of stars!

‘Shaq’ had a simple yet sound game. His style of play revolved around him imposing his physique and presence on defenses in and around the paint. As such, he found a ton of success. For someone who is 7’0, the 50-year-old was necessarily athletic.

However, with that being said, there were certain eminent figures he himself would not play around with. O’Neal once divulged that he had a panel of players that he wouldn’t meddle with. This included Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Jason Williams.

‘Shaq’ stated-

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I had a panel. So on my panel, is like the guys who I’m not gonna mess with. T-Mac, Vince, White Chocolate..because I used to love how they play.”

The aforementioned names are some of the most influential players to have played the game. Their passing, athleticism, and scoring had fans jumping out of their seats every time they played.

Also read: After ‘Wasting’ $1 Million In 1 Day, Shaquille O’Neal Put His Faith In A Lone Jewish Financial Advisor

Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Jason Williams!

Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter played together for the Toronto Raptors early on in their career. Given that they were both young stars, the franchise felt they wouldn’t be able to assist them in fulfilling their aspirations of winning a championship.

As such, they split the duo up. A horrendous error from the front office back then. The two would go on to light the NBA ablaze, with their exhilarating dunks, and athleticism, as well as immaculate scoring.

Jason Williams on the other hand was a unique guard. At a time, when size was considered the primary criterion, Williams brought out his flashy moves and exquisite vision. A tremendous player in his own right.

Footage of their clips will attest to that.

Also read: “Don’t Post Your $300,000 Rolls Royce on Social Media”: When Shaquille O’Neal’s Mom Asked Lakers Legend to Not ‘Rub His Richness’ in People’s Faces