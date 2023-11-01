“A Force to Be Reckoned With”: Draymond Green Assesses Clippers Trade for James Harden, New Big 4 in Los Angeles

In a trade involving seven players and multiple Draft picks, James Harden finally joined the Los Angeles Clippers after months of negotiations. It is a huge move, one that makes the Clippers an even greater threat in an already stacked Western Conference. With Harden on the team, the Clips have assembled a “Big Four”, consisting of Harden himself, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. An incredible group of players, and a group that Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green was asked to comment on during a recent appearance on The Steam Room.

Addressing the question asked by Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, Green shared his thoughts on what he considers to be one of the best teams in the West. He commented on how the Clippers now have two former MVPs, a former Finals MVP, and a perennial All-Star player on the roster and how that can be a challenge to the other teams in the West. “When you put those names on paper, they’ll be as good as any names you can put together. So, they’ll [the Clippers will be] be a team…a force to be reckoned with…They’ll be a tough team,” claimed Green.

Green also pointed out that the LA side has key players like PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland to go with their Big Four. In addition, they’ll be coached by a veteran like Ty Lue. However, the Dubs forward also mentioned a key element that might bother the Clips. Their veterans are nearing the end of their prime, which might play a role towards the end of the season.

Clearly, the Clippers are now one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference. However, this has always been the case over the last few years. But will they finally get the job done this time around? There are not many people who think so. In fact, there seem to be more naysayers than well-wishers following the Harden trade.

Several people believe the Clippers’ trade for James Harden will not work out

The James Harden trade has left many skeptical. In the last 24 hours, several players and analysts alike have given their take on the Beard’s move to the Los Angeles Clippers. Most notably, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and Skip Bayless all believe that this trade is likely headed for a disaster.

Shaq believes that this is do or die for the Clippers. With Harden now on the roster, they have the strongest team on paper. As such, it’s championship or bust for them. They either make history and win their first NBA Championship, or they are remembered as the super team that failed to deliver.

Stephen A. and Skip, on the other hand, have little to no confidence in the Beard. Smith is convinced that the pairing of Harden and Russ will not pan out well just as it didn’t with the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Bayless is sure that once all is said and done, Harden will choose to skip town yet again.

Clearly, while the odds may be in the favor of Harden and the Clippers on paper, they are not in everyone else’s eyes. As such, it’s up to them to prove people wrong. And in order to do that, they will have to deliver the chip by the end of the playoffs next year. Otherwise, as Shaq suggests, this trade will be a bust.