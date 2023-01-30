Amid Horrific Form, Annoyed Russell Westbrook Mercilessly Deprives Young Lakers Fan of Simple Favor

Jan 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Just when we thought that the Los Angeles Lakers could turn their season around after the 5-game win streak, LeBron James and co. have managed to fall further down in a spiral.

Since the 9th January contest against the Denver Nuggets, the Purple & Gold have gone on a 4-6 record, moving one spot down in the Western Conference standings.

Among several other players, Russell Westbrook hasn’t been performing up to the mark. In this 10-game span, Russ has been putting up 19.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Yes, the numbers do seem great for a sixth man, however, the 3.3 turnovers per game and the 43.9/26.8/63.9 shooting split are extremely concerning.

NBA Twitter reacts as Russell Westbrook ignores young fans

A recent video went viral on social media where Brodie seemed annoyed and even ignored a young fan’s request of signing a jersey.

Here, have a look at the clip.

As soon as this clip went viral, NBA Twitter heavily criticised the 2017 MVP for his actions.

Trade this man at all costs. — Ben Hamer (@therealbenhamer) January 30, 2023

“Russ why you didn’t sign the kids jersey?” Russ: pic.twitter.com/bur0eaArAb — TheHomieJoker🃏 (@TheHomieJoker) January 30, 2023

Bro has the audacity to shoot 20% from the field and not sign that kids jersey — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) January 30, 2023

Don’t worry kid he’ll be traded soon — SKB Yardman 🇯🇲🇩🇪🇺🇲 (@YardmanSkb) January 30, 2023

Is Russ a frontrunner to win the Sixth Man of the Year award?

Making his way from Washington, his first season with the LA-based franchise was pretty obvious that Westbrook needed to play a different role on the LeBron-led LAL.

It seems funny that a guy who has been a multiple-time scoring champ and an MVP is made to come off the bench. However, to his credit, the 9-time All-Star has been fulfilling that role to the fullest.

Leading Darvin Ham’s second unit, Russ has been averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. Yes, the Lakers aren’t winning games, however, Westbrook is a legit candidate to win the Sixth Man of the Year honours.

