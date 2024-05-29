mobile app bar

Amidst 76ers Rumors, Paul Pierce Makes LeBron James Declaration Owing to ‘Godfather’ Rich Paul

Shubham Singh
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

As the NBA draft moves closer, the topic of Bronny James’ potential pair-up with his father, LeBron James has been the hot topic on various platforms. Some rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to offer LeBron a max contract. So there are speculations that the father and son duo may head to the city of brotherly love after the 2024 Draft. However, Paul Pierce rubbished those reports and declared that Bron is not heading to any other franchise other than the Lakers.

All eyes are on LeBron and Bronny’s agent Rich Paul, the NBA’s super agent, who’s likely to come up with a shrewd plan to get the father-son dup on the same team. Pierce believes that ‘Godfather’ Rich Paul will ensure that the duo will remain in LA to share the floor.

On Undisputed, The Truth said that the script is already set for LeBron James and his son to grace the Lakers jersey.

This is already mapped out. It’s inevitable. He is gonna be a Laker, Bronny James is gonna play with his dad for the Lakers. It don’t matter what the report says, this is gonna be an end all be all storybook ending for LeBron James in a Laker uniform to play with his son Bronny,” Paul Pierce told Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless.

Earlier, Brian Windhorst had reported that the 76ers are showing interest in giving LeBron James a max contract. At the same time, Windhorst admitted that the Lakers remain the prime contender in the sweepstakes. Skip Bayless also believes that the All-Time Leading Scorer isn’t going anywhere. 

Skip Bayless also envisions a Bronny-LBJ pair-up in LA

Bayless has been steadfast in his belief that Bronny James is heading to the Lakers to form the first father-son duo in NBA history. Amidst the 76ers rumors, he re-iterated his position and posited that there are numerous routes through which they can land the young guard. He also expressed that LBJ could sign a three-year contract with the California franchise to cap off his career alongside his eldest child.

LeBron’s gonna commit to three more years here to play with Bronny and it’ll be a great fit for both of them,” Bayless told his co-hosts.

Then he addressed the elephant in the room about Bronny James’ readiness for the NBA-level. He downplayed his struggles at USC and opined that he can act as a viable catch-and-shoot three-point shooter with his dad setting him up with wide open looks. 

Thus, prominent NBA voices are now becoming confident about the possibility of the two sharing the floor for the Lakers.  This can be an ideal scenario considering that both athletes are well-accustomed to LA and would love to sustain their brand in the city of Angels. 

