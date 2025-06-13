Amidst Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert Send Strong Worded Message to Knicks

Following the New York Knicks’ elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals, the team knew there needed to be some changes. They began by firing their head coach, Tom Thibodeau. Now their attention has focused on superstars such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. A pair of former Knicks urge the team to be careful regarding their next decisions.

New York proved that they are a legitimate contender in the NBA. Perhaps their elimination by the Indiana Pacers was a good thing. The organization now has a better understanding of what they need to do to get over the hump. The majority of those changes can happen in-house.

The Knicks relieved Thibodeau due to his heliocentric offense specialized with Jalen Brunson at the forefront. Although it led New York to the ECF, eventually, it became predictable. The lack of variety limited the talents of those on the roster, such as Karl-Anthony Towns.

Former Knicks Iman Shumpert and Carmelo Anthony believe that to be a glaring weakness within the Knicks. Towns is too good of a player for them not to involve him significantly more.

“Y’all got to throw that in there,” Shumpert said on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. Anthony agreed, but also said that Towns needs to take onus when he does have the ball.

“This is what kills me, he has to establish switches,” Anthony said. “If [a player] switches on him and he doesn’t punish the little guy.”

These aren’t secrets within the Knicks’ play style. Anthony and Shumpert believe an offseason of addressing these issues can result in a significantly improved team. The only concern is that the management will not give this group another opportunity.

“I want to build with KAT and JB,” Anthony said. Shumper is against the Knicks going star hunting.“New York, don’t do that. Don’t start trading all that s**t. That is good s**t that is over there,” Shumpert said.

In each passing day, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks seems more certain. On the other hand, reports expect the Phoenix Suns to trade Durant before the NBA Draft. New York is one of the teams that has their hand in the KD sweepstakes.

Anthony and Shumpert believe Durant is still an amazing player. But for what it would cost and how close the Knicks are with their current roster, it isn’t worth it.

Instead, they are on board if New York were to roughen up the edges. The addition of another ballhandler is something they are in favor of, with Lonzo Ball coming to mind.

Time will tell if New York decides to stand pat or go all-in. Regardless, this is the best situation the Knicks have been in over 20 years. This offseason could either push them to unprecedented heights or break down something special before it had a chance to develop.