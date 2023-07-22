“Ayesha Curry Can Cook!”: Stephen Curry Sheds Light on Various Fan Comments While Tussling With Puppies During Underrated Promotions

Stephen Curry’s documentary, Underrated, was released on Apple TV on July 21st, which traces the journey of the Warriors’ star from college to becoming a four-time NBA champion. Curry has been on a promotional tour for his documentary and attending talk shows is one way to do that. Recently, he was on BuzzFeed Celeb and gave a puppy interview. Steph talked about various aspects of his life in detail. He also opened up about what fans say to him when they see him in public.

Curry has established himself as one of the greatest players to set foot on the basketball floor. He has defied the conventional notion of a basketball player to become the greatest shooter in basketball history. Beyond the boundaries of America, he has become a global phenomenon and has a massive global fanbase. Despite his small physicality compared to other NBA stars, Chef knows how to put the ball in the basket, perhaps better than anybody in the league.

Stephen Curry answers what fans call him in public when they see him

When Stephen Curry was asked what fans tell him when he is in public, he had some really unexpected answers. He said that most of the things that fans tell him are related to his signature celebration.

However, one of the things that the two-time MVP recalled was unexpected. “Ayesha Curry can cook, or Night Night, or baby face assassin. That’s about it,” said the four-time NBA champion.

“Ayesha Curry CAN cook” became famous during the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors were facing the Celtics for the championship. A bar manager named Ricky Falcucci had put a banner outside that said, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook.”

Boston is one of the toughest places to play in terms of the opponent’s fan base. However, after the Game 5 win against the Celtics, Curry wore a t-shirt and the text on the front said, “Ayesha Curry can cook.” Steph did not only have his wife’s back but also answered the call in style.

Step’s wife Ayesha Curry has bars and she is not done yet

Ayesha Curry has made a name for herself in the cooking industry apart from being an author and an actress. The wife of the Warriors star has also appeared on several reality TV shows to add to her fame. 2014 marked the beginning of her culinary journey when she started her own YouTube channel, ‘Little Lights of Mine’.

Ayesha recently published her family-centric cookbook called “The Seasoned Life”, which shares her favorite 100 recipes and how to cook them. She not only has books and TV shows to her credit but also several restaurants in her name.

Ayesha is pushing the boundaries of her versatile career with Sweet July in Oakland. It’s a unique blend of cafe and home-like experiences inspired by the lives of people in the area.