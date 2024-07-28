“An Achilles Heel”: Diana Taurasi Expresses Annoyance at Persistent Retirement Questions

Diana Taurasi is making her record-breaking sixth Olympic appearance with Team USA in Paris. While the achievement alone is worth every bit of praise, the WNBA legend has been facing a lot of media scrutiny for still being a part of the team at the age of 42. During a recent media interaction, the Phoenix Mercury veteran admitted that she is getting a little tired of the recurring questions about her age.

Advertisement

Taurasi also believes that there is a huge gender bias at play because her 20 years of experience is actually being used as a weapon against her.

The WNBA veteran seemed frustrated about questions enquiring about her retirement all the time. It’s almost as if the media wants to force her out.

Taurasi said that she’s there to win the gold medal like the rest of her teammates. So, it’s better that people let her do her job. She told reporters, “Only a woman would have 20 years of experience and its an Achilles heel instead of something that is treasured and used as a way forward for our sport and for women. So, hopefully we can change that narrative.”

“Only a woman could have 20 years of experience and its an achilles heel instead of something that is treasured” -Diana Taurasi, when asked about retirement ahead of her competing for her sixth straight Olympic gold medal pic.twitter.com/dT0mJT5db7 — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) July 27, 2024

The 42-year-old has made five Olympic appearances prior to her latest appearance in Paris. She has won five gold medals for her country, playing 38 games where she has scored 414 points. A record sheet of this quality associated with anyone’s name should be applauded unanimously.

Unfortunately, Taurasi has experienced something very different so far. Therefore, she said that no one can escape ageism in this world and despite giving her everything for the sport, she’s still facing disrespectful questions like this.

In comparison, LeBron James, who is soon to be 40 years old, is always praised by the media and the fans for still keeping himself prepared for challenges against much younger teammates and opponents. In fact, LeBron’s decision to commit for Team USA and participate in the Paris Olympic was seen as a heroic act. As a result of that perception, he was also handed the responsibility to be the flag bearer for Team USA in the opening ceremony.

However, Taurasi faces a different standard altogether. But the positive thing in all of this is Taurasi claimed that she is more interested in focusing on the next 20 years rather than what happened in the last twenty years.