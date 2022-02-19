“Andrew Wiggins, how did you just turn into a Splash Brother, man?!”: Joel Embiid hilariously praises Warriors star as Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns can’t stop laughing

76ers star Joel Embiid and Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins have a hilarious little moment while Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns can’t help but laugh

It’s no secret that Andrew Wiggins has been a far different player with the Warriors, than he ever was in Minnesota.

His defense, which was criticized to be non-existent before, now stands amongst the best in the NBA. His shot selection, which was terrible with the Timberwolves, is now perhaps the best amongst role players. And his efficiency, my god his efficiency.

Prior to his first season in Golden State, his highest efficiency from the field, and deep, stood at 45.9%, and 35.6%, during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons respectively.

This season, however, the man is shooting a far, far better 48.1% overall, and 41.4% from three, while averaging 17.7 points. ‘Improvement’ doesn’t begin to define it.

Much like us, and most of the NBA community, Joel Embiid couldn’t help but notice this drastic transformation. And recently, during an All-Star practice session, the man had quite the hilarious joke to commemorate it, which certain other stars couldn’t help but laugh at.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Michael Jordan was smoking a cigar on his Ferrari and asked me who’s guarding him”: Chris Webber admits to throwing his Bullets teammate under the bus in Playoffs against Bulls

“You went to Golden State and turned into a Splash Brother too!”: Joel Embiid hilariously dubs Andrew Wiggins a splash brother, as Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Town watch on

You may have heard of the Splash Cousin from a few years ago. However, apparently, there is also a new Splash Brother now?

If there was a new Splash Brother in Golden State, we’d have thought that it would be Jordan Poole. But nope! It seems that Joel Embiid has some other thoughts on the topic.

“Bro, you went to Golden State & you turned into a Splash Brother too” Embiid & Wiggins at #NBAAllStar 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2aoROMUEmr — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 19, 2022

We can’t help but agree with Trae Young there. With Step, Klay, Poole, Damion, and so many more, the Golden State Warriors DEFINITELY have some kind of secret to shooting.

Also Read: “We made people laugh, that’s a positive!”: Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes have a wholesome reaction to their embarrassing performance in Clorox Clutch Challenge