Angel Reese Reveals Airline Has Still Not Found Her Lost Bags

The WNBA has pushed pause on their season as a majority of their stars take on national responsibilities for the Olympics. The tournament is being held in the city of Paris, and the woman’s rookie sensation Angel Reese thought it would be a good idea to support her national team in person. But destiny had other plans.

While Reese landed on time to support the USA Men’s squad while they took on Germany on Monday, her luggage didn’t make the trip. The Chicago Sky Center was livid about the whole situation, and her celebrity privilege didn’t work in the city of love. In the end, she contended with wearing store-bought clothes.

Angel Reese is known for pre-game outfits. Even when the 22-year-old is court-side or out in public, fans often take notice of her outfits. Her impeccable sense of dressing is praiseworthy. Her fashion sense was on full display during her recent court-side appearance during the USA v Germany tune-up game in London. She dawned a pink Balenciaga outfit and capped off the fit with an iced-out neckpiece.

One fan even praised Reese for her outfit on X, claiming that it was her best fit so far. But in a surprising turn of events, the LSU star responded to her fan’s post, and corrected her, saying that,

“No way ’cause this was literally clothes off the rack ’cause i STILL DON’T HAVE MY BAGS.”

Reese’s time in Europe has been turbulent so far and it seems to mimic how the entirety of Team USA felt during Monday’s game in London. But LeBron James spearheaded Team USA to a late-game turnaround, and the team won the contest 92-88. The whole game was a nail-biter, and the ending left most feeling out of breath, but Reese didn’t look anxious sitting court-side. If anything she still seemed to be wrapped up in her missing bags.

Reese gets a 100 Euro refund for her suitcase full of designer clothes

Standing at over 6’4, Reese is someone who has admitted to having a hard time finding clothes that she likes. So when an unnamed airline recently misplaced her luggage, she thought to mention her predicament to her millions of social media fans. She wrote on X,

“they lost our bags & said we only get “$100 in euros” to shop until they find them but we made it to Paris.”

After Reese and her friends landed in France’s capital city, they found out about their predicament. But even without her bags, her locally brought Balenciaga dress did the job flawlessly during her recent court-side appearance.