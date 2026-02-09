Anthony Edwards Blames Timberwolves Offense For Second Straight Loss

The Timberwolves got blown out 115-96 by the Clippers tonight, making it their second straight loss. Donte DiVencenzo kept it straightforward postgame saying, “I think the energy right now feels like we lost five in a row,” claiming they’re “bad losses”.

The offense stagnated to quite an extent tonight with the Wolves registering merely 17 assists. LAC on the other hand had themselves 25 assists.

Of course, the name of the game is ‘making shots’ and the Wolves simply didn’t make all too many tonight. They shot 8-33 from beyond the arc whereas the Clippers rained down a fiery array of 3-pointers at a 51.9% clip.

Ant after the game blamed the offense for the 19-point loss. He was however, quite forgiving on the rest of the Wolves’ aspects regarding tonight’s game.

“Yeah, for everybody. I feel like we had good energy today. I feel like the offense just wasn’t going for us. Especially myself. I have nothing to say about our defense tonight I think we did a pretty good job tonight.”

Anthony Edwards on what he needs to do to stop the two game losing skid “Bring the energy, we got a game tomorrow so I’ll just try to bring the energy tomorrow” On if he feels that’s his responsibility “Yeah, for everybody. I feel like we had good energy today. I feel like… pic.twitter.com/2arN83fHZg — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) February 9, 2026

Ant had 23 points on 7-18 shooting from the field which was a team-high but the efficiency just wasn’t there. Chris Finch was quite vocal about the Wolves’ offensive deficiencies.

“We’ve lost our structure on offense. Our early actions, our early pass-pass,” said Finch, blaming their “loss of pace” as well.

Interestingly enough, the Timberwolves are top 7 in the league in passes made at 300.9. So, them having an offense that is more isolation-heavy does feel a bit out of character for the squad. Then again, they do generate 10.2 points per game through pure isos.

The problem certainly stems from a lack of connectivity between set plays and the players executing them. Either the plays decided by the coaching staff aren’t intuitive enough or the players aren’t looking to execute them in real-time.

They next play the Hawks who’ve won 6 of their last 9 games. “We got a game tomorrow so I’ll just try to bring the energy tomorrow,” said Ant after tonight’s loss.