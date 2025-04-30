Anthony Edwards Recalls Being Bestowed With Michael Jordan’s Godlike Nickname by His Football Coaches

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots with Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) on defense in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has received tremendous praise so far in his young NBA career. His outstanding play has brought about comparisons to NBA legends, including Michael Jordan. However, those began long before he entered the league. One of his football coaches gave him the same nickname as the six-time NBA champion.

Edwards carries himself with the same swagger and confidence as MJ. They both refuse to back down from any competition. Edwards has risen to the moment against legendary players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Jordan did the same against Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

It didn’t take long before others began to see the greatness in Edwards. Even away from the basketball court, he showcased athletic abilities that exceeded those around him.

MJ had many nicknames throughout his career, such as “Air Jordan” and “Black Cat,” but the most iconic name was “Black Jesus.” Edwards’ stellar play on the field led his football coach to bestow the same nickname on him.

“My football coaches, one of them called me Black Jesus,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ association with the nickname is different than Jordan’s. The 23-year-old shooting guard received the name by a coach in a completely different sport. However, Jordan received the name after one of the biggest performances of his career by an NBA legend.

In just his second season, Jordan went toe-to-toe against Celtics superstar Larry Bird. He didn’t just perform but dominated en route to 63 points in the double-overtime loss. Following the game, Bird gave the ultimate praise to Jordan, which birthed the “Black Jesus” nickname.

“That wasn’t Michael Jordan out there,” Bird proclaimed. “That was God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

Although they received the nickname at different junctions of their careers, many believe there are stark similarities between the two. Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett believes Edwards performs like Jordan in his younger days.

“He like a young ’84 [Michael] Jordan, boy,” Garnett said.

Many players would downplay the praise and elect to identify as their own player. However, Edwards agrees with Garnett’s sentiment.

Edwards believes he is similar to MJ

One thing Edwards is not afraid to do is speak his mind. The three-time All-Star is extremely confident in himself and will let the media know. When he became aware of Garnett’s comments, Edwards stood in agreement with the high praise.

“I think he’s right,” Edwards said. “’84 Jordan. He didn’t say ’96, ’97. He said ’84. He’s finding himself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

Edwards embraces the comparisons to the league’s greats. However, he strives to create his own path and legacy. He has shown throughout his young career that many incredible achievements are on the horizon.